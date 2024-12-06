Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shogun leads full list of television nominations for Critics Choice Awards

The acclaimed historical drama recently set a record for most Emmy wins in a single year

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Friday 06 December 2024 06:01 EST
Comments
Shōgun trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Samurai epic Shōgun has picked up the most nominations in the television categories for the upcoming Critics Choice Awards, with a total of six.

Nominations for the film categories will be announced next week on December 12.

All the awards will then be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, January 12, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The historical drama Shōgun has already dominated at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys, where it swept up 14 awards and set a record for most Emmy wins in one year.

Several other shows landed four nominations each, including Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin, The Diplomat and What We Do in the Shadows.

The full list of television nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards are below:

Anna Sawai is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Shōgun’
Anna Sawai is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Shōgun’ (AP)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Interview with the Vampire

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Michael Emerson – Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Anna Sawai – Pachinko

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Best Comedy Series nominee ‘Hacks'
Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Best Comedy Series nominee ‘Hacks' (Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

‘Baby Reindeer’ is nominated for Best Limited series
‘Baby Reindeer’ is nominated for Best Limited series (Netflix)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Great Lillian Hall

It’s What’s Inside

Música

Out of My Mind

Rebel Ridge

V/H/S/Beyond

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Cristin Milioti is nominated for her performance as Sofia Falcone in ‘The Penguin’
Cristin Milioti is nominated for her performance as Sofia Falcone in ‘The Penguin’ (BBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Hugh Grant – The Regime

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Leila George – Disclaimer

Betty Gilpin – Three Women

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Máquina (Hulu) The Law According to Lidia Poët

My Brilliant Friend

Pachinko

Senna

Squid Game

‘Bob’s Burgers’ is nominated for Best Animated Series
‘Bob’s Burgers’ is nominated for Best Animated Series (Twentieth Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Invincible

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

BEST TALK SHOW

Hot Ones

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Kevin James: Irregardless

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in