The Office star Craig Robinson has announced he is stepping back from his comedy career.

The 57-year-old actor, best known for portraying Darryl Philbin in the US edition of the workplace sitcom, shared a video on Instagram this week telling his followers that he will be leaving comedy to pursue “something bigger”.

“Just want you to hear it from me. I am quitting comedy, but not for nothing,” he said. “It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned.”

Robinson hinted in a follow-up post that he would be launching a business, stating : “Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things.”

“Big shoutout to all my small business owners. Hey, you guys got any advice for me while I'm trying to get my business afloat?” he said, adding that he couldn’t go into further detail about his project.

Some fans speculated Robinson was pranking them with the announcement, with one person making an Office-related joke: “Opening a warehouse for paper per chance??”

Others made references to his role as Doug Joudy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and his passion for music, which he often incorporates into his comedy sets.

“Doug Judy: The Musical,” one fan wrote, and another adding: “Yeah we ain't falling for that, Doug Judy!”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for Netflix )

His former Office co-star, Kate Flannery, shared her well wishes, writing: “We love you, Craig!!! Go big, my friend!!!”

Robinson rose to fame acting alongside Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker and Flannery in the US edition of The Office, which ran from 2005 to 2013.

open image in gallery Craig Robinson in ‘The Office’ ( NBC )

Elsewhere in his career, Robinson starred in the 2010 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine and its 2015 sequel. He also played Doug Judy aka The Pontiac Bandit in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and has made appearances in The Cleveland Show as well as Mr Robot.

Robinson has also appeared in hit comedy films including Pineapple Express (2008), Shrek Forever After (2010),This Is The End (2013), and Sausage Party (2016).