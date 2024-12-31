Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney was allegedly left “furious” after learning her character will die in 2025.

The actor has appeared on the ITV soap as Debbie Webster – sister of Kevin – as a full-time cast member since 2019, and is set to leave the show as part of a hard-hitting dementia storyline.

According to reports, Devaney, unlike her Gail Platt co-star Helen Worth, who left the soap over Christmas, had no intention of leaving and “couldn’t believe it” when she was blindsided by the revelation.

“Sue was very shocked when she discovered she was being killed off,” a source told The Sun.

“She was initially very sad and then furious and then upset again. It’s taken her a long time to come to terms with it.

However, after Devaney’s alleged shock subsided, the actor fixated on the storyline’s potential to raise awareness about dementia.

An insider told The Independent: “Sue is a total professional and is already putting her all into what she sees as hugely important long running storyline. She saw the positive impact of the MND storyline and hopes that her dementia story can have the same effect and raise awareness of the condition.”

The inclusion of Debbie’s dementia as part of the soap’s 2025 storylines comes after the arrival of new showrunner Kate Brooks. A source described it as Devaney’s chance “to finally get her time in the spotlight”.

Devaney first joined the soap in 1984 when she was a teenager – but her original stint lasted for just one year. She reprised the role in 2019.

Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster in ‘Coronation Street’ ( Danielle Baguley/Shutterstock )

She previously opened up about her “love” of playing Debbie, stating: “When I first came back, I never imagined I would be around for that length of time and I am delighted.

“Every day when I drive into work, I have a big grin on my face. I am so happy to be here.”

Another Corrie star who was stunned by their axing from the soap was former star Sean Wilson, who was set to return as Martin Platt for Gail’s exit storyline.

However, after he had started filming his scenes, the brakes were mysteriously put on his return due to what ITV said were “personal reasons”.

Earlier this month, Wilson said that it was due to a pending police inquiry, exploring an allegation of indecent assault dating back to 1997, which he has been cleared of.

“I had no idea who had made this complaint or anything about it but I lost my job,” the actor told The Sun, adding: “It’s been hell.”