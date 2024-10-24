Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Cooper Koch has said he is “overwhelmed with gratitude and hope” after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called for Erik and Lyle Menendez to be resentenced.

The Menendez brothers, who are serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty, have been back in the public eye since the release of Ryan Murphy’s series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Koch, 28, played Erik Menendez in the Netflix hit.

In a statement to The Independent, Koch said: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we’ve seen today. Gascón’s recommendation has ignited a renewed sense of possibility that Lyle and Erik could finally be released after decades behind bars.

“But, this journey is not over. There are still critical steps ahead: the judge must endorse the resentencing, and, if that happens, the parole board must recognize the time they have served as fitting for the crime.

“Our voices, our unwavering support, remain crucial—not just for the brothers to ensure their release, but also for every victim of sexual abuse fighting to be heard. I hope to see Erik and Lyle soon. Free from all of this.”

Erik Menendez, and Cooper Koch playing him in ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ ( Getty/Netflix )

Gascón said in his announcement that he will be asking for a new sentence of 50 years to life for both brothers. Under the law, given that they were under age 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be immediately eligible for youthful parole. A court will need to approve the resentencing recommendation before it is final.

Kim Kardashian, who had been advocating for the brothers to be released, reacted to the news in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories.

“The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing,” said Kardashian.

“They could be released in as early as six months.

“Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.

“To the brothers’ family, friends, and the millions who have been vocal supporters – your voices were heard. The media’s foucs, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy’s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.

“Society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the systems in place. This case highlights the importance on challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question.

“I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice,” she wrote, concluding her statement: “Never stop questioning.”

Monsters stars Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as José and Kitty, with Koch and Nicholas Chavez as Erik and Lyle. Since the series arrived on Netflix in September, viewers have been cautioning others on social media about the graphic nature of the violence depicted in the show.