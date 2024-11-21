Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coleen Rooney appears to have addressed her husband’s infidelity on Thursday night’s episode (21 November) of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The TV personality, 38, has been married to the former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney since 2008 and the couple share four sons: Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five.

Wayne has had several public foibles during the couple’s 16 years of marriage. In 2010, it was reported that he cheated on Coleen with two sex workers while she was pregnant with their first child.

In 2019, Wayne was pictured in a Vancouver hotel lobby following an unknown woman into a lift in the early hours of the morning. Still, Coleen stood by her husband’s side.

Speaking to her fellow campmate, Strictly’s Oti Mabuse about her husband’s difficult past, Rooney explained: “Since the first mistake he’s made, that’s been in the public, people have not forgiven.

“When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that’s it, split them up. But the fact is, there’s always been love still there.”

She added: “It has been difficult, but we’re happy now, after all those years… we’re a team.”

open image in gallery Coleen and Wayne Rooney with their children Cass Kit, Klay and Kai ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the episode, Rooney opened up to influencer GK Barry about how her husband keeps the romance alive in their relationship.

“Wayne’s always wrote me poems,” she revealed, to which Barry replied in shock: “Wayne Rooney?”

She continued: “You know the hotel pads? He was always writing a little poem and putting it in his bag and he’d give it to me when we got home.

“They’re nice to keep but I can’t remember the last time he gave me one.”

Reflecting in the Bush Telegraph later on, Rooney added: “[Wayne] is romantic in ways, we’re not the lovey dovey couple in public but little things like that I think it keeps the relationship alive.

“It’s special when someone’s done something just for you, and the words mean something.”

open image in gallery Rooney on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ ( ITV )

Her revelation comes shortly after Rooney admitted she rarely spends time with her husband.

Rooney admitted that she and the former England captain “barely see each other” as his new job as manager of the Championship football team Plymouth Argyle keeps him away from home.

Instead, Wayne lives most of the week in Salcombe, Devon – a five hour drive away from the family’s home in Cheshire – and drives home to see his wife and children at the weekend.

open image in gallery Wayne is now manager of Plymouth Argyle Football Club ( PA )

“Wayne comes back once a week, sometimes twice, depending on the fixtures,” she said. “Usually, he has Sunday off so he might come home.”

“He’ll come home on a Saturday evening and spend Sunday with us, depending on what the boys have got on,” Rooney explained.

“Time together is limited, more so than ever now because of the travelling and stuff.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.