Coleen Rooney addresses ‘nightmare’ Wagatha Christie trial on I’m A Celeb

Coleen Rooney addressed her “Wagatha Christie” court case against Rebekah Vardy on Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The 38-year-old TV personality, businesswoman, and wife of England footballer Wayne Rooney, is appearing on the latest season of the reality series, which sees familiar faces undergo a series of gruelling and nauseating challenges.

Ahead of her entrance into the jungle, Rooney, who had long been rumoured to appear on the show, hit out at “rubbish” claims that she would be exempt from challenges on account of medical conditions.

On launch night, she admitted that the libel case brought against her by her former friend, had caused her considerable “stress” and had been very “difficult”.

The Wagatha Christie trial followed a months-long investigation by Rooney into the source of leaked personal stories, which had been sold to The Sun newspaper. She limited her viewers and planted fake stories, eventually revealing that she had narrowed down the alleged culprit to Vardy. Her former friend denied the accusations and said multiple people had access to her account, however a court found in Rooney’s favour.

Loose Women star Jane Moore praised Rooney for her scheming on Monday night (18 November) as she said, “That was epic though what you did!”, referring to the stitch-up.

Podcaster GK Barry then asked if Rooney had been scared of posting the results of her experiment.

“No, because I just didn’t think it would have the impact it did, because I was just that sick and tired of it, it was draining,” the star replied, as she said she was left “ashamed” after the experience.

Vardy lost her libel case against Rooney ( ITV/Getty )

Speaking about matters escalating to court, Rooney added: “That was my worst nightmare to go to court. I felt like it was like putting on a show for the whole world.”

However, she explained that the tone that was taken in referring to the situation became too humorous for her liking.

“What got me, over the whole thing, was it became a bit of a joke and that’s really disappointing, it wasn’t a joke for me,” she said about the trial. “No one knew the full story.”

The mother-of-four also admitted that she and her husband Wayne “barely see each other” as he is kept away by his new job as manager of the Championship football team Plymouth Argyle.

Instead, Wayne lives most of the week in Salcombe, Devon – a five hour drive away from the family’s home in Cheshire – and drives home to see his wife and children at the weekend.