Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly address Strictly exit: ‘It’s not about us’

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have addressed their shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing at the start of Saturday’s show.

The two hosts didn’t waste any time talking about their departure, which will happen at the end of the current series.

After being given a longer-than-usual round of applause, Daly said: “Just before we get started, Claudia and I announced this week that this will be our last series of Strictly Come Dancing.”

Winkleman said: “We want to thank you for your beautiful messages. We've got another eight weeks but it's not about us. It's about this incredible show and a Strictly champion to crown.”

“We cannot wait to spend the rest of the series with you, our incredible couples and these four,” Tess added, as she introduced the judges.

Fans at home were quick to react to Daly and Winkleman’s comments as the goodbyes and tributes continued.

“I know shows can continue with new hosts but Strictly without Tess and Claudia does not seem right,” said one viewer.

A second said: “The reception for Tess and Claudia tonight is so well deserved just like it has been every single week for all the years they’ve done it together and both of them talking about their departure.”

A third added: “It’s sad tess and Claudia are leaving it won’t be the same without them.”

The pair broke the news on Thursday as they shared a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed, describing their time on the show as “an absolute dream”.

Bookmakers are already sharing predictions about the contenders who might step into their sparkly shoes, with Radio 2 presenter and former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball named as the 2-1 favourite.

Other potential hosts include current It Takes Two presenter Fleur East, former Strictly pro Janette Manrara, past winner Stacey Dooley and presenter Rylan Clark.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously hosted It Takes Two for a decade.

The pair will continue to host until the final episode of this season, and are also expected to helm the annual Christmas special.