Clarkson’s Farm star Harriet Cowan shares true feelings about Kaleb Cooper

New Clarkson’s Farm star Harriet Cowan has shared her thoughts on Kaleb Cooper after viewers detected awkwardness between the pair.

Cowan was introduced in the latest series of the show, which follows the ups and downs at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddy Squat farm, as the temporary replacement of farm manager Cooper.

The full-time nurse, who recently urged viewers to “be kind” following her appearance on the show, was recruited due to Cooper’s professional commitments elsewhere. The newly minted millionaire is busy touring a one-man show after finding fame on the Prime Video series.

Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice Cooper appeared rather unimpressed with Cowan upon their introduction when he returned to the Oxfordshire location.

Jeremy Clarkson himself pointed out that Cooper needed to be kind to Cowan, telling him: “Right, now, that’s Harriet. Now be nice – behave.”

Cooper then stood watching Cowan in silence as she worked, sarcastically questioning her farming skills, with Clarkson chiding him for his attitude.

Cowan has now assured viewers that she gets on with Cooper – and said that they have even become friends away from the cameras.

During an appearance on BBC Derby, Cowan, who has a big following on TikTok, said: “Kaleb’s amazing. Me and him are so close now. He’s such a good farmer and we got on really well.”

She continued: “He’s another farmer to add to my phone list to ring. Everyone checks in to make sure everyone’s fine.”

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper and Harriet Cowan on ‘Clarkson’s Farm ( Amazon Prime Video )

Cowan won over audiences with her witty asides and impressive farming knowledge, and many have expressed hope that she will become a permanent team member at the Chipping Norton farm.

In episode one of the latest series, former Top Gear presenter Clarkson gives Cowan a tour of the farm. At one point, he identifies a Neolithic fort, which he explains is “4000 years old”, prompting Cowan to quip: “Nearly as old as you.” She even makes an attempt at trimming Clarkson’s unruly eyebrows.

Clarkson warms to Cowan as the episode goes on, calling her a “star” and praising her farming knowledge. “She’s brilliant,” he tells his farming contractor Charlie Ireland.

Cowan previously graduated from the University of Derby, where she studied nursing. She was named her town’s Young Farmers spokesperson and continues to use social media to highlight the realities of working on a farm.

open image in gallery Harriet Cowan has become a ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ breakout star ( TikTok/@harrietcowan3 )

She has been vocal during the farmers’ protests in response to Labour’s changes to inheritance tax, which has seen thousands of farmers gather in Westminster in recent months.

Cowan, whose father runs the family farm and mother is a nurse, is a TikTok farming sensation with more than 1.7m views on her most popular video, which shows her at work driving a tractor.