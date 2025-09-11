Cillian Murphy dispels Harry Potter casting rumors and wishes ‘good luck’ to whoever takes over role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cillian Murphy has shut down rumors that he’ll be taking on the role of Lord Voldemort in the new Harry Potter TV adaptation.

The Oscar-winning Irish actor, 49, has long been a fan-favorite to play the evil wizard in HBO Max’s epic series, which began production a few weeks ago. Ralph Fiennes himself, who starred as Lord Voldemort in five films of the classic franchise, even backed Murphy, saying last December that he was a “great suggestion.”

Asked on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast about the online chatter, the Oppenheimer star acknowledged that he was aware of the speculations, but confirmed there was no truth to them.

“I don’t know anything about that,” he admitted. “Also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever’s gonna fill those shoes.”

He also joked that he was “very attached” to his nose. Voldemort’s nose is depicted as flat and snake-like with two slits for nostrils.

Cillian Murphy has shut down rumors that he is taking over as Voldemort in the new Harry Potter TV series ( Getty/Universal Pictures )

Fiennes expressed his approval on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in early December, saying, “Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah.”

So far, the highly anticipated TV series has yet to cast Voldemort. Despite the show having announced a majority of the actors taking on major characters, Voldemort’s shoes have not been filled.

The show, expected to last a decade, with each season based on one of the seven J.K. Rowling books, will welcome newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout in the iconic roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively.

John Lithgow has been tapped to portray Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, alongside Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as the gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor Rubeus Hagrid.

Young Lox Pratt will step into the role of Harry’s arch nemesis, Draco Malfoy, while Johnny Flynn will play his on-screen father, Lucius Malfoy.

Among the latest additions to the cast are Tristan and Gabriel Harland, who will star as Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley.

Meanwhile, Warwick Davis, who starred as Professor Filius Flitwick in the films, will return to Hogwarts as the Charms professor in the upcoming TV series. His other role of Gringotts goblin Griphook will now be played by Leigh Gill in the show.