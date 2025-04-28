SNL star claims ‘rude’ restaurant manager removed her from room with Demi Moore

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman claims she was “scolded” by a New York restaurant manager in front of Demi Moore over the weekend.

The comedian recalled the interaction she had with her sister at Sant Ambroeus, an upscale Italian restaurant in Manhattan, in a TikTok video shared Saturday. While at the restaurant, she struck up a conversation with Moore, which a manager noticed and quickly became involved.

“We walk in, and they’re like, ‘Oh yes, right this way,’” Fineman said in the TikTok, featuring her sister. “‘Right this way,’ they say. So I walk into a room.”

“There’s several empty seats and I sit down and then I look up and it’s Pilaf the little mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore. And I see Demi Moore.”

Fineman continued, saying she’s held The Substance actor’s dog before and crossed paths on SNL, so she walked over and started talking to her.

However, a staff member at the restaurant quickly intervened and ushered Fineman and her sister away.

He apparently scolded them for seating themselves without speaking to him.

“Maybe I had no makeup on?” Fineman questioned. “I don’t know. Did I not look legitimate enough for this empty room of Sant Ambroeus?”

‘Did I not look legitimate enough for this empty room of Sant Ambroeus?’ Fineman (right) questioned ( TikTok/@chloefineman )

She said she proceeded to tell him: “Calm down, I’m not nobody. I’m on SNL.”

“Go off, diva,” her sister joked in response.

“He was like, ‘I don’t care who you are. I treat everybody the same. You have to talk to me first,’” Fineman recalled. Her sister had then chimed in to tell the man that they were leaving the restaurant.

“You could call it a Karen. I also call it living in New York, and everyone is, like, rude as f***,” the TikTok concluded.

The Independent has reached out to Sant Ambroeus for comment.

Last year, Fineman made headlines after claiming Elon Musk made her cry when he hosted SNL.

The Tesla founder divided viewers with his “surreal” hosting job in May 2021, an appearance that led to criticism from some of the show’s cast due to Musk’s controversial views.

The revelation was originally shared by Bowen Yang last August, who said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that a male celebrity host “made multiple members cry” during a table-read.

While he did not name any names, Fineman, inspired by Musk’s criticism of the show, revealed in a now-deleted TikTok: “OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt about SNL and his impression, but I’m, like, you’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?”

“And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others.”

She continued: “But I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch.”