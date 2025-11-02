Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines has suggested that “politics” are the reason she and Larry David no longer speak to one another.

Hines, 60, played the wife of David’s semi-autobiographical character on the acclaimed HBO sitcom, and is married in real life to controversial US politician Robert F Kennedy Jr (also known as RFK Jr).

David, who created the series, is a left-leaning figure who has in recent years supported the Democratic Party, while RFK, a member of the Kennedy family, currently serves as US secretary of health and human services under the Trump administration.

During an appearance on the Hot Mics podcast, Hines admitted that she and David have “probably” not spoken since the 2024 series finale of Curb.

“I haven’t talked to him in a while,” she said, while adding of David: “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me.”

“I think it’s just politics,” she continued. “It makes conversations–”

Cheryl Hines and Larry David ( Getty )

At this point, Hines was interrupted by podcast host Billy Bush, who said: ““Let’s not forget this is the man who wrote a New York Times article called ‘Dinner with Hitler’… he was criticising Bill Maher. You can’t take it personally.”

The piece in question (“My Dinner with Adolf”) was written by David, and alluded to a meeting between talk show host Bill Maher and US president Donald Trump.

Hines was a regular actor on Curb throughout most of the show’s run, portraying David’s long-suffering wife (and, eventually, ex-wife) Cheryl.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Hines voiced complaints with an interview she had recently conducted with the US talk show The View, to promote her new memoir, Unscripted.

Hines appeared on the ABC talk show earlier this month, but said that the hosts “just wanted to grill me” about her husband.

“You know, I was actually hoping that it was going to be more personal on The View," Hines said. "But it was what it was. They just wanted to grill me about Bobby.”

“I mean, I don’t think the ladies on The View asked me one question about my book," she said. "But, you know, that’s okay.”

During the interview, Hines admitted that she had “not been a political person” in the past.