Handmaid’s Tale fans express shock over casting choice for spinoff The Testaments

Hulu’s first look atThe Handmaid’s Tale’s brand new spinoff The Testaments has left fans shocked as they realized who will be taking up the torch in the highly anticipated series.

Chase Infiniti, the breakout star of this year’s must-see film One Battle After Another, is leading the new show as Agnes — otherwise known as Hannah, the daughter of Elizabeth Moss’s character June in the original show. The sequel series will follow Agnes, whose name was changed by her adopted parents, and other young women coming of age under Gilead’s dystopian government, which was inspired by Margaret Atwood’s hit dystopian novels.

Hulu released the first pictures of the series Saturday, which led to fans sharing their shocked reactions on social media to pictures of Infiniti, 25, in character.

“WAIT SHE PLAYS HANNAH?????” one user wrote on X. Another person chimed, “I had no idea Chase Infiniti was in this now I'm DEFINITELY watching.”

open image in gallery Some social media users were stunned to learn that Chase Infiniti will star in the new 'Handmaid's Tale' spinoff 'The Testaments' ( Disney )

One fan added: “Chase Infiniti is going to blow people's minds. If you have not seen One Battle After Another, do yourself a favor. You will see that she was the perfect choice to take over the mantle of this series.”

Someone else said, “If it’s true she’s playing Hannah and aunt Lydia is in this one I’ll be sat.”

During the original series, the character of Hannah served as June’s motivation to rebel against the totalitarian system that overthrew the U.S. government. As a young child, Hannah was separated from her parents when the regime came to power. When the series ended, June had last heard that Hannah was enrolled in school and was training to become a wife.

Infiniti will star alongside the show’s notorious character Aunt Lydia, played by Ann Dowd. More newcomers to the Handmaid’s Tale universe include actors Rowan Blanchard, Lucy Halliday, Mattea Conforti, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Birva Pandya.

open image in gallery The first look at the Booker Prize-winning sequel dropped on social media this weekend ( Disney )

The show, which will be released in April, will mark Infiniti’s third project. She made her TV debut last year in Apple TV’s Presumed Innocent. In her feature film debut , she played the onscreen daughter of Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

Hulu greenlit The Testaments, based on Atwood’s book with the same title, before The Handmaid’s Tale premiered its sixth and final season earlier this year.

While The Handmaid’s Tale came out in 1985, the Booker Prize-winning sequel The Testaments was not released until 2019. Atwood recently said that the dystopian world she imagined for the acclaimed series is becoming “more and more plausible” in the current political climate.