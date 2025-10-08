Celebrity Traitors 2025 live: Countdown to first episode as all-star cast battles for charity prize
BBC game-show phenomenon kicks off with star-studded spin-off featuring Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Paloma Faith and Alan Carr
The first-ever celebrity edition of The Traitors is set to begin tonight, with plenty of backstabbing and sleuthing promised in the hit BBC show.
An all-star version of the game-show phenomenon will see 19 famous faces enter the castle in the Scottish Highlands, where host Claudia Winkleman will decide whether they’re playing as a faithful or a traitor.
The lucky players who survive to the end of the game have the chance of winning up to £100,000 for their chosen charity. The exact figure of the prize money will depend on how they perform in missions throughout the series, where the total sum of money can change.
Those taking part in the unique series include QI host Stephen Fry, singer Paloma Faith, comedian Alan Carr, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley and broadcaster Kate Garraway.
Speaking to journalists, ahead of the debut episode, Winkleman said: “You think you know these people, and then you watch them play this game, and I was awestruck by the way they played it - with empathy, with wit and with real smarts."
The series will consist of nine hour-long episodes and begins with a special 70 minute episode, launching on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday.
Body language experts reveal how to tell if someone’s lying
One of the most entertaining parts of Traitors is its gripping psychological dive into trust and deception.
The show's widespread appeal stems from its fascinating examination of how we judge character, posing critical questions about whether outward behaviour can truly reveal honesty or deceit.
To unpick these intricate dynamics, The Independent consulted leading psychology lecturers.
They shed light on the profound complexities of truthfulness, offering invaluable insights for any 'faithful' hoping to unmask a 'traitor' lurking within their ranks.
Read more below:
Celebrity Traitors: Body language experts reveal how to tell if someone’s lying
Claudia Winkleman issues warning to Celebrity Traitor contestants
In a 40-second clip, the 53-year-old can instructs the celebrities on the rules of the show. She cautioned: “This game doesn’t care who you are. In here your glamorous lives count for nothing.”
The line-up of stars, which includes Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Kate Garraway, all looked tense as Winkleman said: “Most of you will be murdered. Sorry about that.”
When are the episodes released and how can I stream it?
If you’re watching The Celebrity Traitors online, head to BBC iPlayer, where you can stream BBC One live. The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer to catch up on after it’s aired each night.
The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors airs on Wednesday 8 October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Unlike with previous seasons of the show, when three episodes aired per week, The Celebrities Traitors will only show two episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays. However, this year’s first episode will be a hefty 70 minutes long.
After the series’ initial episode, instalments will last an hour, with episode two set to air at 9pm on Thursday 9 October.
My colleague Lydia Spencer-Elliot has all the information you’ll need for the rest of the series in the article below:
Celebrity Traitors 2025: When are the episodes released and how can I stream it?
Inside the Celebrity Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands
As well as the many famous faces and, of course, Claudia, viewers will no doubt be excited to see the iconic Ardross Castle back on their screens.
Ardross Castle is used in both the UK version of the show and the US adaptation hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.
Ardross Castle estate was purchased by the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s, where he built a hunting lodge.
The castle as we recognise it now began to take shape once the estate was sold to Sir Alexander Matheson, an MP and opium trader, in 1845 for £90,000.
Learn more below:
Inside the Celebrity Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands
Celebrity Traitors 2025 lineup – full list of contestants for the first all-star edition of the game show
The BBC has assembled an eclectic range of celebrities to take part in what should be a fascinating series.
The famous faces who will be competing as faithfuls or traitors are:
- Alan Carr - Comedian
- Cat Burns – Singer/songwriter
- Celia Imrie – Actress
- Charlotte Church – Singer/activist
- Clare Balding - Broadcaster
- David Olusoga - Historian and filmmaker
- Joe Marler – Former England rugby union player
- Joe Wilkinson - Comedian
- Jonathan Ross - TV Presenter
- Kate Garraway - TV and radio presenter
- Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
- Mark Bonnar - Actor
- Nick Mohammed - Actor and comedian
- Niko Omilana - Online content creator
- Paloma Faith - Singer/songwriter
- Ruth Codd - Actress
- Stephen Fry - Actor and writer
- Tameka Empson – Actress and comedian
- Tom Daley – Olympian
Learn more about the contestants below:
Celebrity Traitors lineup – full list of contestants for the all-star edition of show
Welcome to The Independent's Celebrity Traitors live blog
Good afternoon!
The time is upon us as the debut episode of Celebrity Traitors will air tonight on BBC One.
Who will Claudia Winkleman select as the Traitors?
Will the faithfuls be able to sniff them out?
Just how hard will the challenges be on this season? Will anything have changed in the castle?
All this and more will be answered over the course of the next nine nail-biting episodes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments