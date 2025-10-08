Celebrity Traitors 2025: When are the episodes released and how can I stream it?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-awaited The Celebrity Traitors is set to air on BBC One this week, with a whole host of A-listers heading to the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands.

In the all-star spin-off of the twist-filled reality show, launching on Wednesday (8 October), famous faces including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Clare Balding, Paloma Faith and Jonathan Ross will take part in the duplicitous games.

A total of 19 celebrities are competing, three of whom will be given the role of Traitors and tasked with murdering the rest of the players without getting found out.

Meanwhile, the remaining Faithfuls must try and work out who the Traitors are and banish them in a daily round table vote.

The much-loved game show is set to be as tense as ever, with producers promising they’ve upped the ante to create brand new “gothic horror” missions that pile the pressure on the celebrities taking part in the show.

Here’s everything to know about where to watch and how to stream The Celebrity Traitors...

How can you stream The Celebrity Traitors?

‘Celebrity Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman ( Cody Burridge/BBC/Studio Lambert/PA )

If you’re watching The Celebrity Traitors online, head to BBC iPlayer, where you can stream BBC One live. The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer to catch up on after it’s aired each night.

When is The Celebrity Traitors airing?

The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors airs on Wednesday 8 October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Unlike with previous seasons of the show, when three episodes aired per week, The Celebrities Traitors will only show two episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays. However, this year’s first episode will be a hefty 70 minutes long.

After the series’ initial episode, instalments will last an hour, with episode two set to air at 9pm on Thursday 9 October.

All following episodes will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9pm. So, expect episode three on Wednesday 15 October at 9pm and episode four on Thursday 16 October. However,The Celebrity Traitors finale date is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

You can read a full list of The Celebrities Traitors contestants here.