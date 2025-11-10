BBC confirms fate of Celebrity Traitors after dramatic season one finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has confirmed that Celebrity Traitors will return for a second series, following the huge success of its inaugural run.

Spin-off show Uncloaked will also be returning to BBC Two and BBC Sounds.

The confirmation comes as updated viewing figures showed that the first instalment of the series has so far had 14.8m views – making it the biggest single episode of TV so far this year.

The final, which saw Traitor Alan Carr steal the £87,500 prize pot from the remaining finals – broke records, landing the highest overnight audience since last year’s Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. It had 1.9m live requests on BBC iPlayer – the all-time highest live-viewing number for any entertainment episode on the streaming service.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first.”

There’s no word on exactly when the series will air but if the BBC follows the same filming schedule as this year, it’s likely the celebrities will gather at the castle over the summer, with the episodes airing next October.

Another regular series of The Traitors has already been filmed and will air in January.

open image in gallery The first series boasted an all-star cast ( PA Media )

The first Celebrity Traitors final saw Carr scoop all of the prize money for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK, after successfully fooling fellow finalists Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga into thinking he was a Faithful.

open image in gallery Carr was overwhelmed after revealing he was a Traitor ( BBC )

The pair were left suitably stunned when the comedian revealed he was, in fact a Traitor – before promptly bursting into tears. Carr’s unexpectedly emotional reaction led to a touching moment as Mohammed and Olusoga rushed to comfort and congratulate him.

“When Alan burst into tears I couldn’t bear it,” Mohammed told The Times. “But I also thought, ‘oh my God, this is going to be great television’. No one wanted to see David and me win together. That would be so boring.”

With the dust having just about settled on the shock victory, attention has turned to which famous faces could sign up for series two. The first season saw a number of big names enter the Traitors Castle, with the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, ‘Big Dog’ Jonathan Ross and legendary actor Celia Imrie all taking part.

A number of stars have already put themselves forward for the second run, with former England manager Gareth Southgate - a self-confessed fan of the show - hinting that he has already been approached by bosses.