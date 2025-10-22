How much are Celebrity Traitors being paid and what prize will the winner get?
Star-studded spin-off series is set to include many famous faces competing for charity cash prize
Nineteen famous faces have descended on the Scottish Highlands to take part in the first-ever edition of Celebrity Traitors with a huge amount of charity prize money up for grabs and an appearance fee included.
The star-studded cast, which includes Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Alan Carr, Charlotte Church, Paloma Faith and Jonathan Ross, will be paid for their participation.
According to reports, the celebrities will be paid a flat fee of £40,000 for appearing in the series.
On The Rest Is Entertainment podcast in July, host Marina Hyde said: “It’s certainly interesting to compare something like Celebrity Traitors on the BBC to I’m a Celebrity on ITV.
“Although we haven’t seen the celebrity iteration yet, we know it’s going to be massive.
“Look at the calibre of the people they got. They were able to pay everybody a blanket 40k fee, right? They’re paying them a 40k fee.”
The BBC declined to comment on the fee when contacted by The Independent.
As for the prize money, the celebrities will be competing for up to £100,000, with the exact figure depending on how well the celebrities perform in each challenge.
Unlike the regular version, where the contestants keep the jackpot, the celebrities will give their prize winnings to a charity of their choice.
In the civilian version, a slightly higher total prize of £120,000 can be won by the contestants.
Much like the civilian version, Claudia Winkleman will once again host. Ahead of the show’s premiere, she told journalists: “You think you know these people, and then you watch them play this game, and I was awestruck by the way they played it – with empathy, with wit and with real smarts."
The full list of celebrities taking part are:
- Alan Carr – Comedian
- Cat Burns – Singer/songwriter
- Celia Imrie – Actress
- Charlotte Church – Singer/activist
- Clare Balding – Broadcaster
- David Olusoga – Historian and filmmaker
- Joe Marler – Former England rugby union player
- Joe Wilkinson – Comedian
- Jonathan Ross – TV Presenter
- Kate Garraway – TV and radio presenter
- Lucy Beaumont – Comedian
- Mark Bonnar – Actor
- Nick Mohammed – Actor and comedian
- Niko Omilana – Online content creator
- Paloma Faith – Singer/songwriter
- Ruth Codd – Actress
- Stephen Fry – Actor and writer
- Tameka Empson – Actress and comedian
- Tom Daley – Olympian
First episode of Celebrity Traitors is out now and will run for nine episodes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments