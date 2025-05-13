Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The full lineup for the first ever celebrity version of The Traitors has been announced by the BBC.

Filming is now complete for the all-star version of the game show phenomenon, which will run for nine episodes this autumn.

Contestants who entered the Scottish castle include British broadcasters, an Olympian and actors who have appeared in TV shows and films ranging from Line of Duty to Ted Lasso and the Bridget Jones franchise.

They will be competing for £100,000 for a charity of their choice

Leading the crop of celebrity contestants is QI host Stephen Fry, who reportedly “jumped at the chance to appear” on the series.

He’ll be joined by comedian Alan Carr, presenter Jonathan Ross and Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

open image in gallery Stephen Fry is a contestant on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( Getty )

There are several actors entering the castle: British thespian Celia Imrie, whose credits include Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel; Nick Mohammed, best known as Nathan “Nate” Shelley in Ted Lasso; and EastEnders star Tameka Empson (Kim Fox).

They’ll join Catastrophe actor Mark Bonnar, who also appeared in the crime procedural series Line of Duty as DCC Mike Dryden.

open image in gallery ‘Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed is a ‘Celebrity Traitors’ contestant ( Nick Mohammed in 'Ted Lasso' )

Irish star Ruth Codd, known for the Netflix series The Midnight Club, will also be on the series alongside singers Paloma Faith, child opera singer-turned-pop star Charlotte Church and Brit Award-nominated artist Cat Burns.

Professor David Olusoga, a Bafta-winning historian and author of numerous best-selling books, and YouTube prankster Niko Omilana will also participate in the game show’s inaugural celebrity series.

open image in gallery Will Charlotte Church be a traitor or a faithful on ‘Celebrity Traitors’? ( AFP/Getty )

Sports broadcaster Clare Balding has also entered the castle as will Olympic diver Tom Daley, who is believed to have selected Celebrity Traitors over Strictly Come Dancing, and professional England rugby player Joe Marler, who has won the Six Nations three times.

Joe Wilkinson, the comedian recently seen on Prime Video series Last One Laughing, rounds out the contestant list alongside comedian Lucy Beaumont, the ex-wife of 8 Out of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson.

open image in gallery Clare Balding will be sat at the roundtable in ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( Getty )

Speaking about the show’s contestants, host Claudia Winkleman said “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes.

“I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”