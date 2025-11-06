Celebrity Traitors final live: Fans braced for thrilling climax as Alan Carr and Joe Marler face-off tonight
Carr and fellow Traitor Cat Burns will be attempting to steal the prize pot from Faithfuls Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga
The Celebrity Traitors final airs on BBC One tonight – meaning fans will get to see if the Faithfuls can secure the prize pot.
Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns have had a phenomenal run, with each of them coming under suspicion on just a handful of occasions. However, comedian Carr appeared to blow his cover in the penultimate episode last week, as he burst out laughing while attempting to declare: “I am a faithful.”
Joe Marler is the Faithful who has come closest to rumbling the devious pair. The former England rugby player was labelled a “genius” by fans after last Thursday’s episode, which saw him correctly work out who the remaining Traitors are. Marler seems to have convinced Nick Mohammed of his theory, but the pair will most likely need the third remaining Faithful, historian David Olusoga, on side in order to win.
Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, tonight’s episode will see the final five take part in a challenge. They’ll then eliminate players via a vote until they all agree to end the game. If it’s just Faithfuls at the very end, they’ll split the prize pot. But if a Traitor remains, they will steal all of the money.
The Celebrity Traitors final airs on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, November 6.
Follow live updates ahead of tonight’s final below...
Celebrity Traitors finale 'leaks'
There’s not long to go until tonight’s Celebrity Traitors final - but some fans have already seen the episode.
According to reports, Canadian streaming service Carve accidentally uploaded the much-anticipated episode way before the BBC airs it tonight.
While it has since been taken down, it’s said that many fans managed to tune in and find out who wins.
Read the full story below (and don’t worry, we’re not revealing the winner)...
