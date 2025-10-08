Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors bosses have revealed that host Claudia Winkleman’s much-loved wardrobe on The Traitors has undergone a “punk” evolution for the series’ A-list edition.

Winkleman’s style became a huge talking point on previous instalments of the series, with her knitwear, coats, and even a kilt receiving a lot of attention from viewers.

However, the 53-year-old presenter has had to up the ante to keep up with this series’s cohort of celebrities, who are used to getting glam on the red carpet.

“The celebrities bring it with the fashion a bit this year, coming into the castle with Highland outfits. They raised the game,” executive producer Sarah Fay told the MailOnline.

“We had to ensure Claudia could still command the space, as the puppet master overseeing the whole thing. I’d say Claudia looks a bit more punk rocky this year,” she explained.

“She’s got some very killer boots in episode one that will be a talking point,” Fay teased.

The all-star spin-off of the twist-filled reality show debuts on Wednesday (8 October) with a cast of famous faces, including Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Clare Balding and Jonathan Ross, competing.

‘Celebrity Traitors’ bosses have reveal Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe has undergone a ‘punk’ makeover for the A-list series ( BBC / Studio Lambert )

Styled by Sinead McKeefry (who also works with Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing), the host’s moody wardrobe sets the tone for this new incarnation ofThe Traitors.

If you were a fan of Winkleman’s celebrated “funeral” outfit in last year’s series, McKeefry has good news. “We’ve taken a lot of inspiration from Claudia’s funeral look, and run with it this year,” she said.

The Traitors revolves around a large group of relative strangers who must complete tasks and spend time together in a Scottish castle.

The three “traitors”, whose identities are kept secret, are tasked with killing off their fellow players without being caught, while the “faithfuls” must try and work out who the traitors are and banish them, before becoming a victim.

Now, celebrities will try their hand and the popular reality show, which has already been adapted in the US, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Sweden.

You can read a full list of contestants for the first all-star edition of the game show here.

The Celebrity Traitors launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, 8 October at 9pm.