Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors is back for its first ever celebrity instalment – and the stars who’ll be backstabbing their fellow contestants have been chosen.

After the 19 competing stars arrived at Ardross Castle in Scotland, host Claudia Winkleman interrogated them on whether they would rather be a Traitor of a Faithful before making her picks.

Winkleman then dramatically walked round the table, touching the shoulder of the three celebrities who’ll be hoping to remain undetected as Traitors throughout the next eight episodes.

Find out which celebrities Winkleman picked below:

Jonathan Ross

open image in gallery Jonathan Ross is a Traitor ( BBC )

Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Ross has interviewed some of the biggest names in the entertainment business. His show, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, first launched on the BBC in 2001, where it ran until 2010, before he moved to ITV in 2010 to front The Jonathan Ross Show, which has now run for 15 years.

Ross began his career as a television researcher and presenter of numerous radio and television shows, including the BBC’s Film programme, before landing his eponymous chat show. He was awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting in 2005 and has won three TV Baftas for Best Entertainment Performance.

Cat Burns

open image in gallery Cat Burns is a Traitor ( BBC )

Singer Cat Burns had her first hit with her 2020 single “Go”, which gained increased popularity on TikTok and eventually reached number two in the UK singles chart in 2022. The Streatham-born singer was nominated for a Brit Award for the song in 2023, and was also recognised in the British Pop/R&B Act and Rising Star category in the same year. She released her debut album Early Twenties last year.

Alan Carr

open image in gallery Alan Carr is a Traitor ( BBC )

Alan Carr is one of Britain’s best-known comedians, having risen to prominence on Manchester’s stand-up scene in the early 2000s. He went on to front the Channel 4 variety show The Friday Night Project before hosting his own entertainment show Alan Carr’s Celebrity Ding Dong and his comedy chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man. The latter ran from 2009 to 2016, where he interviewed huge names including Rihanna, Bradley Cooper and Ryan Reynolds. He has also judged RuPaul’s Drag Race UK since 2019.

Other stars who threw their names in the ring to be Traitors were Olympic swimmer Tom Daley, comedian Joe Wilkinson, singer Paloma Faith and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

Also taking part in the series is actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, Tameka Empson and Ruth Codd, former QI host Stephen Fry, broadcasters Kate Garraway and Clare Balding, singer Charlotte Church, comedian Lucy Beaumont, rugby player Joe Marler, YouTube prankster Niko Omilana and historian David Olusoga

The lucky players who survive to the end of the game have the chance of winning £100,000 for their chosen charity.

In The Independent’s four-star review, Katie Rosseinsky commended the show’s producers with pulling off “the seemingly impossible and filling the available slots with actually recognisable names”.