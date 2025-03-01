BBC hit with further Celebrity Traitors blow as another star ‘turns down’ show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following the success of the civilian version of The Traitors, the BBC is currently in the process of assembling a star-studded lineup for its celebrity spin-off edition.

However, the broadcaster has been hit with a series of setbacks while planning the series, with multiple celebrities pulling out of or turning down the show, reports have claimed.

The show, in its original format, has been a huge success for the BBC. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the reality TV show follows a group of people living together in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among them are a number of secret “Traitors”, who conspire to eliminate the “Faithfuls” in the group without being detected.

Despite the show’s success, and being “flattered” by the offer, much-loved TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 65, turned down being involved in the celebrity edition of the programme earlier this week, per The Sun.

After a series of “secret talks” the daytime chat show host ultimately declined to appear on the series despite being a “huge fan” due to conflicting commitments in her TV schedule.

A source told the publication: “Producers were hoping she would sign on the dotted line, but in the end, Lorraine couldn’t make it work with her schedule at the moment so had to pass.”

The Independent has contacted BBC representatives for comment.

open image in gallery ‘The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman in front of the castle in the Scottish Highlands where the series is filmed ( Cody Burridge/BBC/Studio Lambert/PA )

It comes after reports that comedian Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie, who created and starred in the award-winning mockumentary series This Country, also passed on the show due to family reasons.

According to reports, the BBC are keen to cast a famous duo for the celebrity series, after the popularity of paired contestants including mother and son Diane and Ross from the second series, and couple Tom and Alex who secretly conspired together in the first series.

EastEnders icon Danny Dyer, Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, Jennifer Saunders and Ricky Gervais have been rumoured to have been approached to take part in the series.

Meanwhile, football stars, father and son duo Jamie and Harry Redknapp, tennis royalty Judy and Andy Murray and married presenting couple Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were previously reported to have been asked.

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly has become the latest star rumoured to have turned down appearing on the celebrity edition of the show ( Lorraine/ITV )

A source told The Sun: “Although the famous couple won’t have any secrecy around the fact they are linked, it will still create huge amounts of suspicion and paranoia and really test allegiances.”

“Will family ties prevent them from stabbing their relative or partner in the back? Would it warp the normal dynamic between the Traitors when it comes time to ‘murder’ their loved ones?”

“Bosses know the intrigue will make for great telly, as they’ve seen how it stirs things up in previous series.”

The BBC declined to comment when contacted by The Independent at the time.

open image in gallery ‘This Country’ star Daisy May Cooper has also been reported to have turned down the show due to family reasons ( BBC )

Planning for the forthcoming celebrities series is already underway. It will be filmed in the show’s original location, Andross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

The celebrity version of the show’s format has already been tested in the US, with the cast including former Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Real Housewives stars Tamra Judge and Phaedra Parks, and former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.