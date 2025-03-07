Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CBS has swung the axe on yet another TV series after what has become a brutal week at the network.

Days after announcing that FBI spin-offs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International would be drawing to a close with their current seasons, the network has revealed its axed SWAT – for the third time.

The series, which stars Shemar Moore and focuses on the Los Angeles Police Department, was previously cancelled in 2023 and 2024, but received surprise renewals.

However, the show’s luck has run out with Deadline reporting this latest cancellation is “permanent”.

The 2024 decision was believed to be an unceremonious one made due to budget concerns, without alerting the show’s creators Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and The Shield’s Shawn Ryan.

After the duo and their producing team spoke with the network, SWAT was renewed for a seventh season, with an eighth following in 2024.

The news follows what has been a bloodbath at CBS this week, with FBI fans left distraught over the sudden end of Most Wanted and International.

Fortunately, the shows have a few episodes left to shoot, so will receive series finales as opposed to ending on a cliffhanger, which was a fate suffered by the cancelled NCIS: Hawaii in May 2024.

Shemar Moore in the ‘permanently’ cancelled ‘SWAT’ ( CBS )

The reason for the glut of axings is reportedly due to an influx of new shows, including a Blue Bloods spin-off starring lead Donnie Wahlberg and a fresh FBI spin-off titled FBI: CIA.

FBI fans aren’t happy with the development.

“I knew one would be cancelled to make way for FBI:CIA but thought they’d keep one,” a viewer said, with another angrily adding: WHAT THE F*** CBS?? WE DON’T WANT A NEW SPINOFF. WE WANT THE SHOWS AND CHARACTERS WE ALREADY LOVE.”

An additional fan concurred: “No one asked for another FBI spin off, no one wanted this,” with another stating on X/Twitter: “Did anyone even ask for an FBI: CIA? Anyone?”