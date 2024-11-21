Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Carol Vorderman has issued a cheeky message to I’m a Celebrity contestant Melvin Odoom after he admitted to having a crush on her.

Radio host Odoom, who is currently competing in the current series of reality jungle survival series, revealed during Tuesday’s episode that he’d like to take TV presenter Vorderman on a date.

“I follow her on Instagram,” he told his fellow campmates, confessing he was too shy to say hello to Vorderman when he spotted her at the Pride of Britain Awards in October.

N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos advised him that Vorderman would appreciate him being upfront about his feelings – before giving him a masterclass in the art of asking someone out.

Odoom and Contostavlos role-played as if Contostavlos was Vorderman, and the radio presenter began: “Carol, how are you doing? You look sensational, you’re actually glowing. Look, I booked a restaurant for next week, it’s gonna be Thai food, all expenses paid, I’m gonna send a cab to your house for about eight o clock, I’ll see you there.”

In the Bush Telegraph, O’Doom called Vorderman a “10 out of 10,” and said: “Check your DMs girl, I’ll be waiting.” Later, the name on Odoom’s official Instagram profile was changed to “Melvin Odoom (Vorderman to be)”.

Vorderman quickly responded to Odoom’s romantic admission, and sent a message into I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked on Wednesday evening.

The Countdown star seemed chuffed about the news of the crush, when she said: “Melvin… or should I say jungle man, Melvin Vorderman. Right, question, have you been spying on me? Because only last night I had little Thai food.”

Melvin ODoom on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

She continued: “Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing, you’re doing a brilliant job. See you on other side.”

On Thursday, Vorderman posted about the exchange online, writing: “Well hello @melvinodoom, or shall I say Melvin Vorderman or Jungle Man which sounds very much like Vorder Man?”

“I’m having so much fun watching the camp mates having a joke with Melvin in the @imacelebrity jungle and @tulisacontostavlos you did a great impression. What do you think?” she asked her fans.

Last year’s I’m a Celeb star Fred Sirieix was quick to get behind the coupling, and advised her to fly to Australia for when he leaves to jungle.

“Buy a ticket and fly to Oz to wait for Melvin on the other side of the bridge. It’s a win win if you ask me,” he wrote.

One fan said, “The whole nation wants to see this date,” as another added: “We need you to fly over there Carol.”

Another joked that they were already planning their hat choice for the wedding.

“I’m already planning my hat for the wedding. Actually I’m a bridesmaid so I don’t need a hat. I’m so into this relationship. He is so lovely sis,” they said.