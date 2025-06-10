Brooke Shields podcast episode calling Meghan Markle ‘too serious’ quietly removed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooke Shields’s recent interview in which she criticized Meghan Markle for “being too precious and serious” has been quietly removed just days after it was released.

Last week, The Blue Lagoon star, 60, made an appearance on India Hicks’s An Unexpected Journey podcast, where she recalled her decision to interrupt the Duchess of Sussex at a SXSW festival panel in March 2024.

British designer and writer Hicks is the goddaughter of King Charles.

Both Markle and Shields were a part of SXSW’s International Women’s Day panel led by broadcaster Katie Couric.

In the podcast episode, which is now no longer available, Shield remembered Markle answering one of Couric’s questions with a memory about how “at a young age, she was already advocating for women.”

Brooke Shields and Meghan Markle appeared on a SXSW panel together last March ( Getty )

“She starts telling a story about how when she was 11 — and she keeps saying, ‘Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women. And she said, ‘I didn’t think only women wash dishes. It wasn’t fair. So I wrote to the company,’” Shields remembered.

Shields said Markle repeatedly kept highlighting acts she did when she was 11. “She kept saying she was 11! She wrote to the company, they changed the text; they changed the commercial.

“It was just too precious, and I was like, they’re not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.”

It was at that moment that Shields interrupted Markle. “I go, ‘Excuse me, I’m so sorry, I’ve got to interrupt you there for one minute.’ I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious,” the Pretty Baby actor recounted, quipping, “I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we’re different. When I was 11, I was playing a prostitute.”

As of Tuesday, the link to the podcast episode leads to a “page not found” error on Hicks’s Substack. It’s not known exactly when the episode was taken down or the exact reason for its removal.

The Independent has contacted Shields and Hicks’s representatives for comment.

Hicks’s Substack features regularly published blog-style articles documenting her “unexpected life with a dash of history, a touch of humor, and the occasional royal reflection.”

The latest episode of her podcast is now from April 19. Titled, “Lady P’s Final Podcast: Life Lessons,” the segment includes a conversation with her 96-year-old mother, Lady Pamela — the third cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.