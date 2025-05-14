Bridgerton season four lands release date, renewed for seasons five and six

Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton season four will premiere in 2026, and that the series has been renewed for two further seasons beyond that.
According to Netflix: “The next season shall center on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton brood. Unwilling to settle down like his brothers, his perspective changes when he encounters a captivating Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball.”
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments