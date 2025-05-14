Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bridgerton season four lands release date, renewed for seasons five and six

The hit show will return next year

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Wednesday 14 May 2025 15:50 EDT
Comments
Bridgerton series four - trailer

Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton season four will premiere in 2026, and that the series has been renewed for two further seasons beyond that.

According to Netflix: “The next season shall center on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton brood. Unwilling to settle down like his brothers, his perspective changes when he encounters a captivating Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in