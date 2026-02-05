Bridgerton called out for editing mistake after fans spotted modern accessory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eagle-eyed Bridgerton viewers have called out the Netflix show’s editors for failing to catch an anachronistic accessory in the brand new episodes.

Fans spotted a small, flesh-colored Band-Aid on the ear of Katie Leung — who plays Lady Araminta — during a scene in season four. The patch was presumably left on the actor by accident to cover up a cartilage piercing.

While Bridgerton has not always stuck to historical accuracy for its early 19th-century setting, some social media users were perplexed to see a Band-Aid, which was not invented until 1920.

“It’s a cover-up for an ear piercing,” one person speculated on a TikTok, pointing out the mistake. Another wrote, “Yeah, I wish they had covered it better — like put a fancy ear cuff up there or something.”

The person who made the original post responded, “Very true. She isn’t wearing it in other scenes so maybe they just forgot while doing takes. I am obsessed with the outfits so of course I’m analyzing every detail.

open image in gallery 'Bridgerton' viewers spotted an anachronistic detail in one of Katie Leung's costumes in season four ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Katie Leung appears to be wearing a flesh-colored bandaid on her ear in one of her scenes ( Netflix )

Netflix did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

As some commenters on the post noted, the show has used fake eyelashes and nails in the past. “Guys its Bridgerton. its not supposed to be historically accurate,” one person pointed out.

Others criticized the viewers for calling out the error in the first place. One wrote: “I don’t get why anyone cares about this stuff tbh. It’s very subtle and Bridgerton clearly doesn’t care about historical accuracy. People in the comments complaining about seeing piercing holes the actors have are wild. They have a lives outside of their roles why do you even care about a teeny tiny hole in their ear or cheek?”

Another viewer added, “Y’all need to learn to just watch and move on. It’s not that serious. I didn’t even notice something so small .”

This is not the first time that Netflix has been called out for leaving a historically inaccurate detail in the final edit.

When the fifth and final season of Stranger Things was released on the platform in December, viewers complained about seeing an Under Armour logo on the shirt that character Holly Wheeler was wearing in a scene. Under Armour was not founded until 1996 — nine years after the episode was set in 1987.

A week after the volume came out, Netflix quietly removed the sportswear logo from the scene.