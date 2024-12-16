Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan says one family member was ‘so mad’ about her sex scenes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nicola Coughlan has shared her mother’s less than thrilled reaction to her sex scenes in Bridgerton.

In the latest series of the Regency-era Netflix hit, Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington shared a friends-to-lovers romance with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, Coughlan, 37, who rose to fame playing a teenager in Derry Girls, said: “I realised I was 35 when I was filming the season, and I’d never played an adult. I was like, ‘How do I do this?’”

She added: “The first two [Bridgerton] series, I looked a lot like Spongebob Squarepants, very curly, ginger [hair], yellow dress, sort a of a tent situation going on.

“But then it was weird having to play the romantic lead and… it’s a sexy show. A lot of sexy things happen in it, and then I realised I was going to have to do the sexy things and I was like, ‘Right.’”

Coughlan said of her mother’s reaction: “My mother was so mad at me about those scenes – as if they were my fault, so I didn’t go to the screening with her.”

The actor has previously spoken about how “empowering” it felt to do the scenes, telling Stylist: “There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘f*** you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body. It was amazingly empowering.

“I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f***ing hot I looked!’”

Coughlan in ‘Bridgerton’ ( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Coughlan went viral for her reaction to one fan, who had said she was “very brave” for stripping off on camera.

“You know, it is hard, ’cause I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts… We do not get to see ourselves onscreen enough,” she quipped at a screening.

She added: “I am a proud member of the perfect breasts community, and I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Coughlan is one of The Independent’s TV heroes of 2024. Read more here, and find Coughlan’s biggest cultural picks of the year.