Big Brother contestant removed from house for ‘repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour’
George Gilbert had been warned that his actions could ‘cause offence’
Big Brother has announced that it has removed contestant George Gilbert from the reality show’s house for “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”.
Gilbert, 23, had been a contestant on the latest series of the show, which launched on ITV in September. The Parish councillor had previously been given several warnings about his language on the show, one of which featured in Monday’s episode (6 October).
"Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme,” said a Big Brother spokesperson.
Gilbert will still appear in Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother but his comments will not be aired due to them violating broadcasting standards.
He had previously received several warnings for his unacceptable language, which appeared to mock fellow housemate Sam Ashby. A tearful Ashby later told Big Brother that Gilbert’s impression was “rude” and that it felt like he was “back at school”.
Gilbert was summoned to the Diary Room due to his language towards Ashby, where Big Brother told him: “George, before you entered the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you. Big Brother needs to talk to you about a conversation at the dining table last night.
“During a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other Housemates, you said the following, ‘Sam, um too…,’ you then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.
“Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your Housemates and the viewing public?”
Gilbert said that he had spoken to Ashby about his behaviour and had apologised to his fellow contestant. “I don't want to make anyone feel like that, so, I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in,” he added.
Big Brother then reiterated: “George, Big Brother thinks your language was unacceptable and could cause offence and is therefore issuing you with a warning.”
Gilbert had already previously clashed with housemates for his views on homeless people, claiming they should “stop deflecting responsibility” by “turning to drugs”.
Before entering the Big Brother House, the rules regarding language and behaviour are explained to all Housemates and they receive training in respect, dignity and inclusion.
Gilbert was already up for eviction this Friday.
ITV clarified that the eviction episode will continue as planned with more details to be announced during Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother: Late & Live.
