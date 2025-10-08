Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Big Brother has announced that it has removed contestant George Gilbert from the reality show’s house for “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”.

Gilbert, 23, had been a contestant on the latest series of the show, which launched on ITV in September. The Parish councillor had previously been given several warnings about his language on the show, one of which featured in Monday’s episode (6 October).

"Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme,” said a Big Brother spokesperson.

Gilbert will still appear in Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother but his comments will not be aired due to them violating broadcasting standards.

He had previously received several warnings for his unacceptable language, which appeared to mock fellow housemate Sam Ashby. A tearful Ashby later told Big Brother that Gilbert’s impression was “rude” and that it felt like he was “back at school”.

Gilbert was summoned to the Diary Room due to his language towards Ashby, where Big Brother told him: “George, before you entered the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you. Big Brother needs to talk to you about a conversation at the dining table last night.

open image in gallery George mocks Sam on Big Brother ITV ( ITV )

“During a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other Housemates, you said the following, ‘Sam, um too…,’ you then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.

“Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your Housemates and the viewing public?”

Gilbert said that he had spoken to Ashby about his behaviour and had apologised to his fellow contestant. “I don't want to make anyone feel like that, so, I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in,” he added.

Big Brother then reiterated: “George, Big Brother thinks your language was unacceptable and could cause offence and is therefore issuing you with a warning.”

open image in gallery George said that he apologised to Sam after making the comments ( ITV )

Gilbert had already previously clashed with housemates for his views on homeless people, claiming they should “stop deflecting responsibility” by “turning to drugs”.

Before entering the Big Brother House, the rules regarding language and behaviour are explained to all Housemates and they receive training in respect, dignity and inclusion.

Gilbert was already up for eviction this Friday.

ITV clarified that the eviction episode will continue as planned with more details to be announced during Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother: Late & Live.