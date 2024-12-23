How to watch Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beyoncé is gearing up to bring the holiday magic to Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday with a special halftime show.

During the halftime period of the second game of the night between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, the pop superstar and Houston native, 43, will grace the field to share — for the first time ever — live performances of tracks off her latest record-breaking album, Cowboy Carter.

Earlier in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

While details of Beyoncé’s performance remain under wraps, she’s expected to bring a host of special guests featured on the album.

This isn’t Beyoncé’s first NFL rodeo. In 2013, the “Halo” singer headlined the Super Bowl XLVII held in New Orleans, where she was joined onstage by fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She also made a guest appearance during Coldplay’s star-studded halftime performance for the 2016 Super Bowl alongside Bruno Mars.

What time will Beyoncé perform Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show?

Beyoncé will perform Netflix’s inaugural Christmas Gameday halftime show ( Netflix )

Although NFL games are scheduled to be 60 minutes divided over four quarters, most typically take around three hours to complete due to numerous timeouts, reviews, commercials and more. So, there is no set time for when Beyoncé will take the stage.

However, her performance will take place halfway through the second game, being held at Houston’s NRG Stadium beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Who else will be performing?

To kick off the gameday action, a pre-taped recording of Mariah Carey singing her Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” will be shown before the Chiefs vs. Steelers game.

Later in the afternoon, once coverage shifts to Houston, Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will perform the national anthem.

How can I watch the performances?

Fans who have an active Netflix subscription will be able to tune in to the streaming giant’s special NFL Christmas games as well as the performances.

The forthcoming Netflix live stream of the two games marks the first of a three-year licensing deal with the NFL to show Christmas Day games.

CBS will simultaneously broadcast both games on affiliate networks in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston. NFL policy dictates that games on cable or being exclusively streamed must also be on an over-the-air station in the competing teams’ markets. It will also be available on mobile devices in the U.S. for those who have NFL+.