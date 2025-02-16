Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Not every joke can be a winner – but David Tennant’s second stint as Baftas host has been mostly approved by viewers.

Celebrating the best in British film, the 2025 Bafta Film Awards took place on Sunday (16 February) with Hollywood’s brightest stars descending upon London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tennant, 53, returned to host the ceremony for a second time, making a splash in a bedazzled suit.

The Doctor Who star got off to a show-stopping start, performing a musical opening number in which he sang a rendition of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Pretenders, with appearances from James McAvoy, Anna Kendrick, Selena Gomez, and Colman Domingo, all of whom chimed in from their auditorium seats.

Elsewhere, he earned a laugh when he referred to Donald Trump as a villain and likened the US president to “Beetlejuice”.

Less of a hit, however, was the actor’s joke about Putin, which reportedly earned a groan from the star-studded crowd, which included Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Pamela Anderson, Soarise Ronan, and Hugh Grant.

Speaking to the audience, Tennant referenced the nominated film Anora, which follows the story of a sex worker in Brooklyn who falls in love with a Russian oligarch’s son.

“We have to mention Anora, the tale of a young woman falling in love with the son of a Russian Oligarch,” he said. “Where would normal people even meet someone like that – Putin-der?” he joked, in reference to the Russian president and the dating app Tinder.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Tennant made fun of the length of some of the films, asking: "If you do win, please keep your speeches the opposite to your films, nice and short."

He said: “In Conclave Stanley Tucci plays Cardinal Bellini, which makes a lot of sense, because if anyone knows how to whip up an excellent Bellini.”

"You look like you've all had a couple of shots of The Substance," he also joked. The Substance is a body horror film where Demi Moore’s fading Hollywood icon takes a black market drug to enhance her appearance and revamp her career.

The Independent listed the winners live as they were revealed, hours before the televised broadcast began on BBC One at 7pm. See the full list of winners here.