Netflix quietly adds ‘hilarious’ new comedy series as fans beg for second season
‘I’ve never laughed so hard in my life,’ one viewer said of ‘Bad Thoughts’
Netflix has released Tom Segura’s first foray into sketch comedy, and it has already left fans chomping at the bit for more.
Titled Bad Thoughts, the six-episode dark comedy sees Segura, 46, navigate “unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world,” per an official logline.
In promotional interviews, the comedian likened it to a “dark, comedic version of Black Mirror.”
The series features an array of guest performers, including The Sopranos star Robert Iler, Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda, and Broad City’s Arturo Castro.
Segura takes on many different roles across the series, including an incompetent assassin, a country singer who kidnaps his fans to exploit them for music inspiration, and a difficult coffee shop customer.
Released on Tuesday, Bad Thoughts has become a major hit with viewers, who are begging Netflix for a second season.
“This show is hilarious,” one commented on X, with a second pleading: “I have way more Bad Thoughts now. @netflix I need a season two ASAP as possible.”
“I’ve never laughed so hard in my life. You are a diabolical sick f***,” a third wrote.
“We need more of these immediately,” a fourth demanded. “Absolutely hilarious!”
“Just got done watching. That s*** was freaking gold!” a fifth applauded, with another agreeing: “Best content in forever,”
“I made it 8 minutes into the first episode and was crying. Great work,” one added.
Ahead of its debut, Netflix released an additional promotional clip of Segura’s mother reviewing the new series.
In the footage, the stand-up comic sets his mother up in an office screening room, where he can watch her reaction through a two-way mirror. Handing her a remote, he tells her to press certain buttons throughout the viewing depending on whether she likes the scene, dislikes it, or would turn it off.
“And I’m gonna be honest, no?” she asks, with Segura responding: “Completely honest.”
Following the screening, the comic enters the room to hear his mom’s initial thoughts.
“It’s an insult to humanity,” she tells him honestly. “You can be a good comedian without being that disgusting.”
She quips: “I cannot tell people that this is my son. You know what, you’re an orphan.”
Segura further shares that “these stories and about 10 more come out in a few weeks.”
“Are you totally serious?” his mother asks, as Segura replies: “Totally serious.”
“Are you out of your mind?” she retorts, to which Segura laughs: “Well, that’s kind of the idea.”
Bad Thoughts is streaming now on Netflix.
