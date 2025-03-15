Bachelor franchise faces internal shakeup following ‘toxic’ workplace accusations
Showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner are reportedly negotiating their exit a month after they were accused of fostering a ‘hostile’ work environment
The Bachelor franchise is reportedly parting ways with its showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner following accusations that they fostered a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment.
Freeland and Graebner, who have denied the workplace allegations through their lawyer, per Deadline, are right now working on Grant Ellis’s currently airing season of ABC’s popular reality dating series.
However, they are negotiating their exit with the show’s studio, Warner Bros. TV, the publication additionally reports.
The Independent has reached out to Warner Bros. TV for comment.
The pair first took over showrunner and executive producer duties from series creator Mike Fleiss in 2023 after Warner Bros. TV reportedly conducted an internal investigation into racial discrimination complaints.
Freeland and Graebner’s sudden departure comes amid a tumultuous time for the franchise. Last month, ABC made the decision to pause the franchise’s female-led series, The Bachelorette. The decision ultimately led to the firing of a “large group of crew members,” Deadline reported at the time.
No explanation for the hiatus has been given, though it comes after the most recent edition ended in catastrophe.
During the season 21 finale, which viewers branded “cruel” and “disgusting,” Bachelorette star Jenn Tran was made to rewatch footage of her proposal to Devin Strader in front of a live studio audience despite having revealed that they had called off the engagement.
“Do I have a choice?” a tearful Tran asked host Jesse Palmer before the footage was played.
According to one former producer, who spoke to Deadline in February about the disastrous on-screen moment, it was Freedman who gave the go-ahead to air the clip.
“Claire made that decision to put her in that position and air that proposal on live television,” they claimed. “Producers were screaming at them in the booth to stop and were ignored.”
Warner Bros. TV denied the allegations, telling the outlet that Tran had agreed with the network and studio to play the proposal.
Elsewhere in the publication’s bombshell report, they spoke to a dozen current and former crew members, who alleged that they were subjected to a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment at the hands of Freeland and Graebner.
Freeland and Graebner, however, have denied the accusations.
“My clients are well-respected professionals with a long history in this business. They are frankly stunned and saddened by some of the things they are hearing now for the first time,” their lawyer, Michael Weinstein, said in a statement to Deadline.
