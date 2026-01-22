Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has responded to fan criticism that the cast’s reported “backstage drama” affects the feel-good show.

Porowski, who’s served as the Netflix show’s food and wine expert since its 2018 debut, celebrated the hit reality competition series’ tenth and final season release Wednesday.

“It’s not about how or even that it ended — the journey of it all was the part I’ll hold close to my heart,” he captioned his Instagram post, alongside a series of photos from his time on the show. “Thank you to each and every one of you who watched, laughed, cried, screamed, binged, and related to the stories we were lucky enough to be a part of for almost a decade.”

His post came the same day his longtime co-star Karamo Brown, the show’s mental health guru, made bombshell claims that he’s felt “mentally and emotionally abused” on the show for years, prompting fans to speak out.

“Ngl the backstage drama kinda kills the vibe of the show,” one user commented underneath Porowski’s post. “I’m not motivated to watch you all portray to be a big happy family on every episode knowing it’s all fake. If you can’t work out your own mess, how can you be in charge of fixing someone else’s life?”

open image in gallery Antoni Porowski (left) responded to a 'Queer Eye' fan, who said the 'backstage drama' leaves them unmotivated to watch the show’s final season ( Getty )

Replying directly to the comment, Porowski, 41, echoed the sentiments he shared alongside Tan France, Jonathan van Ness, and Jeremiah Brent when they were confronted with Brown’s bombshell claims during a Wednesday TV appearance promoting Queer Eye’s final season.

“A lot of us come from complicated families and still have jobs and positive things we’re passionate about,” he wrote. “Authenticity is about being honest about the complexities of life and knowing two things can exist at the same time.”

The day before, four of the Fab Five, as they’re known, appeared on CBS Mornings to speak with Gayle King about the show’s conclusion.

Notably absent was Brown, whose statement King went on to share.

“I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade, which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can't be there today,” she read.

“His assistant also says that he’s worried about being bullied,” King added.

open image in gallery (L-R) Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski held hands as they were confronted with bullying claims made by Karamo Brown ( CBS Mornings )

The cast members were forced to discuss Brown’s absence again in a subsequent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. Brown’s assistant sent the morning show a statement saying that he “has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years,” and was advised by his therapist “to protect himself and his peace by not attending.”

In a video message aired on the show, Brown said: “Just like the themes of this season, I’m modeling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all, love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there.”

He went on to thank the show’s crew and Netflix, but notably did not thank his co-stars.

Once again addressing Brown’s remarks, Porowski said: “I think, definitely a little surprised, but at the same time, look, we’re so sorry that he’s not here. We fully support, I think as a collective unit, him taking care of himself and I think to echo what he’s saying, we’re here to honor the legacy of a decade, which is so wild to think about and all the heroes we’ve helped. And to just really put a spotlight on the incredible heroes we have this season in D.C.”

Queer Eye season 10 is out now on Netflix.