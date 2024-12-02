I’m a Celebrity viewers ‘floored’ by Dec’s hilarious Richard Coles joke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity fans have been left “floored” by Declan Donnelly’s Reverend Richard Coles quip.

Donnelly and his presenting partner Ant McPartlin are known for their witty segments in between the action from camp, but one moment in the latest episode (2 December) has become a particular highlight.

The joke occurred after Coles issued a scathing swipe at Dean McCullough, who was the second campmate to be eliminated from the 2024 series.

In Monday’s show, in the aftermath of his departure Coles poked fun at the furore surrounding McCullough’s efforts in helping out around the camp, asking: “Who’s going to not fetch our water now?”

Earlier in this series, McCullough was tasked with collecting water each day alongside his fellow Radio 1 star Melvin Odoom – but routinely vanished every time the task needed completing.

Odoom complained to his campmates about the situation, saying that the water duties had been a “lone man situation” for him as McCullough was “very good at disappearing” whenever there’s work to be done.

When the camera cut back to Donnelly and McPartlin, the former said: “Father Richard? More like Father Bitchard.”

McPartlin, who had been laughing, suddenly stopped and feigned shock as members of the production team could be heard laughing in the background. Donnelly, mimicking Maura Higgins, then said: “Sorry, Father.”

Viewers rushed to X/Twitter to share their approval of the moment, with many deeming it hilarious.

“That just killed me off,” one fan wrote, with another writing: “That completely floored me.”

An additional viewer chimed in: ”Ant and Dec make me howl, I swear.”

‘I’m a Celebrity’ host Declan Donnelly ( ITV )

One person who grew frustrated with McCullough during his time on the show was McPartlin, who admitted that he acted “unprofessionally” when he called the contestant out for his poor effort in one of the Bushtucker Trials.

McCullough himself addressed this interaction upon leaving the jungle, saying that he felt like McPartlin was genuinely cross with him.