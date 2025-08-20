Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seth Meyers has comedically shed light on the joke rivalry between Andy Samberg and his dog Frisbee, who died this week.

The chat show host announced the death of his 14-year-old Italian greyhound on Tuesday (19 August), prompting many to wonder how Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Samberg would take the news.

Samberg has repeatedly made playful comments about disliking Frisbee – so much so that it’s become a Hollywood running joke leading to YouTube compilations of his remarks.

When one outlet, reporting Frisbee’s death, referred to the canine as being “famously disliked by Andy Samberg”, Meyers wrote on X/Twitter: “She also disliked him, FWIW.”

Meyers addressed Samberg’s rivalry with Frisbee in April, telling the Late Night audience: “He’s hated my dog since she was little and now she’s 14.

The presenter said that Samberg leaned into the joke so much that he would return the Meyers family’s Christmas card he was sent with Frisbee’s face scratched out “like a serial killer”.

open image in gallery Seth Meyers paid tribute to dog Frisbee ( Instagram )

Samberg himself commented on the joke rivalry on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang back in July, during which Meyers asked Poehler to prank Samberg by telling him that Frisbee had died.

“Don’t even play, ‘cause I’ll be so happy,” Samberg joked.

“I will never back off that. That dog sucks, dude. And I know this is a good vibes cast, so I don’t even want to bring that energy, but that dog is like a rat carcass.”

open image in gallery Seth Meyers joked that Frisbee ‘disliked’ Andy Samberg after long-running ‘rivalry’ ( X/Twitter )

Frisbee belonged to Meyers, 51, his wife Alexi Ashe, 42, and their children Ashe Olson, nine, Axel Strahl, seven, and Adelaide Ruth, three.

The host of Late Night with Seth Meyers announced the news of Frisbee’s death in a moving Instagram post, writing: “RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with.

“She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl.”

In the wake of the news, many pointed to Samberg’s joke comments about Frisbee – and highlighted that Frisbee actually passed away on Samberg’s 47th birthday.

“So very sorry. May her memory be a blessing to all those who loved her. And may it haunt Andy Samberg all the days of his life,” one person commented to Meyer’s Instagram post.

Another added: “Very sorry for your loss. I hope she haunts Andy Samberg for years to come”.