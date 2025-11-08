Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tearful Alex Kingston opened up about the condition that made dancing the paso doble “difficult” during Saturday night’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Doctor Who and ER actor, 62, told host Claudia Winkleman that she is “numerically dyslexic” and has therefore struggled to dance to music without lyrics.

Kingston and her dance partner Johannes Radebe performed to “Amparito Roca” by Jamie Texidor, a traditional paso doble track without lyrics.

The judges noted that she seemed considerably less confident than she has in previous weeks, with Motsi Mabuse noting that this marked “the first time that I’ve felt a little bit of insecurity from you”.

She also suggested that the performance “lacked spatial awareness and fire”, while Craig Revel Horwood went a step further and branded it “a little bit middle of the road”.

When Kingston headed up to the “Clauditorium” for her post-routine interview with Winkleman, she revealed that she struggles with numerical dyslexia, or dyscalculia.

According to the NHS, dyscalculia is a persistent difficulty in understanding numbers. It is thought to impact one in 20 people.

open image in gallery Kingston admitted that dancing to a track without lyrics had proved problematic ( BBC )

“The thing is, I'm numerically dyslexic so I can't count,” Kingston said. “And that's quite difficult.”

Winkleman reminded her that as a contestant, she is “not supposed to love every dance”, prompting Kingston to reveal that performing without lyrics had been a struggle.

“But I should love this one because it's drama,” she said. “But I'm used to dancing to lyrics and I didn't know that I can't do that.”

Winkleman encouraged the rest of the contestants and professional dancers to comfort Kingston, prompting praise on Twitter/X.

open image in gallery Kingston and Johannes Radebe picked up 30 points ( BBC )

“Claudia really is the perfect presenter and her moment comforting Alex demonstrates this so clearly – she’ll be a real loss to the show,” one fan wrote.

“Watching Claudia and the rest try to cheer Alex up in the Clauditorium on Strictly was so sweet omg,” another agreed.

Kingston received 30 points, leaving her in the lower half of the leaderboard after a high-scoring episode that saw Vicky Pattison receive her first perfect 10s from the judges.