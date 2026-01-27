Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hosting Strictly Come Dancing would be a dream job for many TV stars – but comedian Alan Carr has ruled himself out of presenting the show.

Bosses are currently on the hunt for two new Strictly hosts after longtime presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped down from the programme at the end of the 2025 series.

Following his huge success on The Celebrity Traitors last year, plenty of fans named Carr as their pick for one of the posts, but the 49-year-old has explained why he wouldn’t be the right choice.

Speaking at a press event for his new Channel 4 programme Secret Genius, Carr admitted: “I just think I like watching [Strictly], I don’t love it.”

Adding that he thinks the presenting job “would be better for someone who really, really loves” the dance programme, Carr revealed he has previously been asked to take part as a contestant.

open image in gallery Fans are calling for Carr to land a primetime presenting job ( Getty Images )

As reported by the Daily Mail, he continued: “That show is so adored and so loved. You want someone in there who’s like, ‘Yeah, this Paso Doble was…’. I don’t give a s**t. Give it to someone else, yeah.”

While Carr has taken himself out of the conversation, one famous face has thrown their hat in the ring. One of the frontrunners is former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball, who said in an interview earlier this month: "Obviously, there’s a part of me that would love to do it.”

As well as hosting the spin-off show for a decade, Ball made it to the final when she competed on Strictly in 2005. She also has experience of hosting the live shows, having stepped in to temporarily replace Winkleman for three weeks in 2014.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped down from ‘Strictly’ last year ( BBC )

Other stars rumoured to be in the running include Paddy McGuinness, current It Takes Two hosts Fleur East and Janette Manrara, and Strictly 2018 winner Stacey Dooley. Strictly 2025 contestant La Voix has also voiced a desire to be considered for the coveted role.

While the BBC is yet to confirm when the new hosts will be announced, Ball’s father, Johnny, claimed in December that a decision will be made in the spring.

He said of his daughter: “I think she would love it, I think she would love the job because she took over from Claudia on It Takes Two, and if anything, she did a better job than Claudia.”