Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a striking departure from the traditional cosy English mystery, a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s beloved characters, Tommy and Tuppence, is set to bring the iconic sleuths into the 21st century.

The upcoming six-part drama, titled Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence, will see the duo tackling murky secrets and nefarious crimes with the aid of modern technology, including phones, social media, and even TikTok.

This marks the first time an English-speaking television audience will witness Christie’s work modernised in such a way, despite contemporary adaptations having previously emerged in Japan, Korea, India, and Sweden. Filming for the BritBox series is currently underway in the UK, with a premiere anticipated in 2026.

Phoebe Eclair-Powell, the writer and executive producer, spoke from the set in late October, highlighting the careful approach taken with the material.

open image in gallery Antonia Thomas, second right, and and Josh Dylan, right appear during the filming of the Agatha Christie series ‘Tommy & Tuppence’ ( Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP )

She confirmed that securing permission from Christie’s estate was a significant step, and the production has been meticulous in ensuring that new technology does not "simplify" the classic puzzles, such as a locked-room mystery.

"We have used it, but carefully, sparingly, and when we think actually that it’s enhanced the original story that it’s adapted from," Eclair-Powell explained, describing the process as "tricky" but one they hope Christie herself would have approved of.

James Prichard, Christie’s great-grandson and manager of her literary estate, expressed his enthusiasm via email. He noted that Eclair-Powell presented a "brilliant take on the stories which put them in the modern day," and that the "energy & vitality of these characters" made the decision to proceed feel "completely natural."

Stars Antonia Thomas, known for The Good Doctor, and Josh Dylan from The Buccaneers, were recently observed on set in the library of a 17th-century mansion.

Thomas, who takes on her first title role in this production, shared her delight, assuring fans that the interpretation is "grounded and modern" while still allowing her and Dylan to be "capering in a classic Agatha Christie way." She also hopes the contemporary setting will draw in new viewers who might typically be deterred by period dramas.

Dylan echoed this sentiment, describing the modernisation as bringing a "looseness" and "freshness" that gives the miniseries a distinct feel.

Readers familiar with the "Queen of Crime" will recall Tommy and Tuppence from short stories and four novels published between 1922 and 1973.

open image in gallery Antonia Thomas, left, and Josh Dylan in ‘Tommy & Tuppence’ ( Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP )

These characters were reportedly among the author’s favourites and aged alongside her in each appearance.

In this new iteration, Tommy is reimagined as a crime writer and Tuppence as a struggling actor, both operating as amateur sleuths, with a palpable "will-they-won’t-they" dynamic underpinning their relationship.

The cast also features Imelda Staunton as Tommy’s Aunt Ada. Production is scheduled to continue throughout November.