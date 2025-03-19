Adolescence star Stephen Graham offered to adopt child co-star after mother’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham is receiving huge acclaim following his new show Adolescence, for which he plucked newcomer Owen Cooper from obscurity to overnight stardom.

Cooper, who is 15, is being tipped for Bafta victory for his debut acting performance as Jamie Miller, a child accused of murder, in the sleeper Netflix hit, which has become the most-streamed title in both the UK and the US within its first week of release.

Graham told The Independent that the team behind the series were adamant that they would “create opportunities” through the show’s production, giving a chance to people “who may not normally have those opportunities”. Despite the’s show’s impressive one-shot filming technique, Graham has branded Cooper’s performance Adolescence’s “biggest achievement”.

But this isn’t the first time the show’s production company, Warp Films, have unearthed talent. In 2006, This is England introduced the world to Thomas Turgoose, who developed a close bond with Graham throughout filming.

Turgoose was 13 when he first played Shaun, a teenager who finds companionship in a group of older skinheads in the 1980s, led by Graham’s Combo – and Graham grew so close to his co-star that he once offered to adopt him after the death of his mother.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast in 2021, Turgoose said he had to move in with his father, whom he barely knew, when his mother died of cancer shortly after This is England finished filming.

“I remember. I sat in my bedroom for days and weeks, and I was so confused,” he said. “This isn’t the lifestyle that I’m used to.”

open image in gallery Stephen Graham once offered to adopt ‘This is England’ co-star Thomas Turgoose ( Getty Images )

“I spent a lot of time with Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham. They agreed between them that if they didn’t get on with my dad, or if they didn’t see my dad fit to bring me up, they was gonna adopt me.”

He added: “But they met my dad. And my dad is a proper bloke! He’s worked his arse off his whole life, and he’s respectable. Me and my dad are best friends now, whereas, when I moved in with him, I didn’t know him.”

Turgoose also told The Independent that Graham and another of his co-stars, Vicky McClure, assured him they wouldn’t just drop him after cameras stopped filming.

“I was made a promise by Stephen Graham and Vicky [McClure] that when This Is England was released, it wasn’t just gonna be ‘That’s it,’” he said, adding: “They promised to stick by me and support me.”

It’s certain Graham would have made the same promise to Cooper, who doesn’t need to worry: after hearing rumblings of his performance in Adolescence, Saltburn writer-director Emerald Fennell cast him in her forthcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

open image in gallery Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ ( Netflix )

Cooper will play a young version of Heathcliff.