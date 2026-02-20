Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fallout between Adam Peaty’s estranged family and Gordon Ramsay’s clan continues with the Olympic swimmer’s mum claiming that she made a speech at her son’s engagement party that was omitted from the TV chef’s Netflix documentary.

Being Gordon Ramsay arrived on the streamer this week, giving fans an insight into the chef’s career and family life – including the lead up to his daughter Holly’s wedding to Peaty. The 26-year-old married Peaty, 31, at Bath Abbey in December, shortly after allegedly banning his mother from attending the nuptials following a family rift.

In scenes filmed before Peaty distanced himself from his family, the Ramsays are seen celebrating the young couple’s engagement at a party. Holly Ramsay’s speech is shown in the six-parter, with her father holding back tears as he watches on with wife, Tana.

While both families were in attendance at the engagement party, the swimmer’s cousin Krystal has claimed that the Peatys were edited out of the Netflix documentary. Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday (19 February), she wrote: “I was here in person, guess I didn’t make it on Netflix for my minute of fame. How will I sleep at night?”

Adam Peaty’s mum Caroline then responded to the post, asking: “Did they film my speech Krystal? I bet they didn’t because it was 100 per cent full of love and positivity x.” To which Krystal replied: “I haven’t watched it to be honest but no I haven’t see you and you look blurred out xx.”

Caroline isn’t blurred out of the documentary, but can only be seen on the sidelines. The Independent has contacted Adam Peaty, Gordon Ramsay and Netflix for comment.

Adam Peaty’s cousin took to Instagram to highlight their family’s absence from the documentary ( Instagram )

It comes after Caroline posted an emotional social media post asking her followers to “be kind to others...for even the smallest act of kindness makes the world a better place”. She also wrote: “When I die, bury me with a picture of my children.

“Because the greatest thing I've ever done isn't my career, my house, material things, or the money I've made. It's the sleepless nights I survived, the tiny hands I held, the laughter, the tears, and every hug that healed me. The greatest thing I've ever done is becoming a mother.”

Rumours of a fallout between Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay with the Olympian’s family emerged in November last year, with the couple reportedly banning Peaty’s mother from the ceremony. Both Peaty’s mother Caroline and his aunt publicly called out the athlete, with Caroline accusing the Ramsays of “pulling him away from her”.

Peaty publicly spoke about the feud that same month, writing on Instagram that there are “two sides to every story”. He added that he couldn’t go “in detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events”, however there was no indication as to what the police were investigating.

Ahead of his Netflix documentary, Ramsay addressed the family dispute, telling the press that the ordeal has been “upsetting”. He told The Daily Mail: “It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them.

“We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty.”