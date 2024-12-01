I’m a Celebrity evicts second star of the series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity has evicted its second star contestant of the 2024 series, with Dean McCullough saying his goodbyes to the rest of the camp.

On Friday, journalist and Loose Women star, Jane Moore was confirmed as the the first celebrity eliminated from the ITV show, who was in the bottom two alongside the BBC Radio 1 presenter.

Broadcasting live on Sunday night (1 December) hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the second celebrity to leave the show was Dean, with Barry McGuigan also being in the bottom two.

Speaking afterwards to Ant and Dec, the Northern Irish star said that he “really, really enjoyed” his experience on the show, which was “nothing like he expected it to be”.

McCullough was the public’s favourite celebrity, taking part in a joint record amount of trials, with seven.

Dean McCullough ( ITV )

Elsewhere, on Sunday’s show, Coleen Rooney opened up on how her footballer husband, Wayne, proposed to her and the one thing she was glad that he didn’t do.

Sunday’s episode, saw the celebrities given an opportunity to win their letters from home by identifying a secret sentimental phrase from their loved ones, that would be mouthed to them by their chosen fellow camp mate.

The words that Wayne chose for Coleen were “petrol station,” a clear nod to the place where he proposed to her in 2003, when they were both still teenagers.

Following the “Letters from Home” challenge, Richard quizzed Coleen on Wayne’s proposal in a petrol station with a £46,000 emerald-cut diamond ring.

She shared: “I knew it was gonna happen but I definitely didn’t know it was gonna be in a petrol station, but I’m glad we didn’t do it in a restaurant, to be honest with you.

Rooney then added: “We were only young, so we went back and had corned beef hash instead!”

Viewers also expressed support for Melvin Odoom after he made an emotional admission during Sunday’s live show on ITV, following a torrential downpour which soaked the camp.

Following an overnight storm, which Ant and Dec described as the “worst they’d ever seen”, all the campmates awoke to very soggy surroundings.

Melvin’s hammock got completely soaked, so he had to resort to sleeping in the Bush Telegraph. He told his campmates: “I woke up, my sleeping bag was wet, my clothes were wet, everything.”

He added: “I’m ready to leave, it’s not cool.”