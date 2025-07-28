Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No British crime drama of recent years can even feign to rival the thrilling corruption saga Line of Duty. From the premiere of its first season in 2012 to its sixth and most recent series in 2021, the BBC’s crown jewel of scripted television had viewers of all demographics gripped on its intricate and addictive twists and turns. The story followed AC-12, a team of internal affairs investigators hot on the tail of corrupt police officers. No bent copper is apparently too high-ranking or powerful to escape the clutches of the core team, the three musketeers we know and love: Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

But after many seasons of complex plotting, morally grey characters and countless shocking switch-and-bait moments (remember the “urgent exit required” text from season three that had you screaming “Mother of God” at the TV? What about when Dot shot Lindsay Denton in the car?), the most recent season finale comparatively drifted along like a sagging birthday balloon. Following the big reveal that Buckells was the bad guy all along, creator Jed Mercurio decided that he was little more than a cog in a machine. Systemic corruption is the problem, of course, not the possible existence of evil geniuses.

The depressing truth that our institutions are so broken that they have to be the ultimate Line of Duty punchline didn’t please everyone. It wasn’t just viewers who were left a little deflated by the serious ending. Even the characters were. It all felt like very much a full stop to the show.

Not so, according to actor Adrian Dunbar, who has confirmed that Mercurio is currently writing a script and the team are in talks with the BBC. As we await the big announcement from the Beeb, here are our predictions for the mysterious and unexpected seventh season.

TWBMA (there will be more acronyms)

This entry isn’t actually a prediction. It is an inevitability, like death and taxes. A simple fact of the Line of Duty universe. Over the course of the first six seasons, the actors would complain about having to memorise police jargon in the script, from CHIS (covert human intelligence source) to AFO (authorised firearms officer). “There was a line I had that contained five acronyms in one sentence,” Martin Compston once told The Independent. “Absolute torture.” Not having a deep knowledge of the inner-workings of British policing, I’m not exactly sure what the new workplace acronyms could be. But here are a few that I’d like to see pop up after the gang have clocked off for the day. Jed, are you taking note? Perhaps Kate Fleming could go out for some VPRs (very pale rosés) with the girlies after work. Steve could go shopping for some new WAP (not in the Cardi B sense, unfortunately, but in the waistcoat apparel sense). And Hastings might shorten his catchphrase to JMJATWD (Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey). Rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Ellie Harrison

open image in gallery Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) in the interrogation scene during the ‘Line of Duty’ season six finale ( BBC )

These stars will enter the fold

The best thing about Line of Duty is its revolving door of bent coppers. Mercurio might enjoy unceremoniously killing them off (RIP Lennie James, Gina McKee, Keeley Hawes, Daniel Mays... the list goes on), but they are excellent quality while they last. All the guest stars tend to be stalwarts of British crime drama, and all have a certain feel to them. These are people you could believe bumping into at the pub, but who you could also imagine being neck-deep in a money-laundering operation and meeting a very sorry end before being stuffed into a freezer. Or eating porridge miserably while wearing a lanyard. That kind of thing. Other actors with this vibe that’s hard to explain but definitely exists include Nicola Walker, Adeel Akhtar, Monica Dolan, Eddie Marsan, Indira Varma, Nina Sosanya, Richard Madden and Suranne Jones. I suggest they all start getting to grips with their police acronyms right now. EH

The battlefield will shift from IRL to URL

Considering that Mercurio likely wrote the last season before the pandemic, the shift in cultural and political context since then is staggering. The 2010s now seem like a far simpler time by almost any metric. Since he’s now writing the season seven script in the wake of the enormous success of Adolescence, it’s hard to imagine he isn’t factoring in how the battleground of crime and law enforcement has shifted from the physical to the digital. Could season seven explore deepfakes or AI? Online radicalisation? Cyberhacking and cyberwarfare? These are now central threats. And in the wake of the pandemic, we’re seeing corporations, aided by weakened governments, tighten their grip on already fragile public institutions, the very ones Line of Duty has always scrutinised. At the same time, technology is being used to combat these threats. So don’t be surprised if AC-12 ends up working closely with IT departments and a few well-placed hacker types. Hannah Ewens

The Met Police will be in the crosshairs

Mercurio has always been a political writer, channeling his anger at institutional failure into gripping drama. So it’s almost certain he’ll weave recent developments in police corruption into the next chapter of Line of Duty. Since 2021, the Metropolitan Police has launched a major crackdown aimed at rooting out corruption within its ranks. In 2023, over 1,000 officers – out of a workforce of approximately 34,000 – were either suspended or placed on restricted duties. Equally alarming, 275 were awaiting gross misconduct hearings, many of which involved allegations of violence against women and girls. This reckoning followed the shocking convictions of two former officers: serial rapist David Carrick and Wayne Couzens, the murderer of Sarah Everard. None of this will escape Mercurio’s attention – or his dramatic scrutiny. HE

open image in gallery ‘Line of Duty’ double act Kate and Steve ( BBC/World Productions )

We’ll lose one of the big three

A bold reset feels inevitable, and that could mean the loss of one of the core trio: Hastings, Fleming, or Arnott. Adrian Dunbar (Hastings) seems the safest bet to stay, especially since he was the one to confirm that season seven. That leaves one half of the central duo, Fleming or Arnott, potentially on the chopping block. Their tight-knit bond has been a cornerstone of the show, but both the BBC and Mercurio will likely be aiming for a reinvention to restore momentum and raise the stakes. With a fresh start comes risk, and Line of Duty has never shied away from a grim demise. HE

The real ‘H’ will be revealed

Though many fans would probably prefer that this storyline was simply left to die, like one of the show’s many guest stars, there could be life in the old girl yet. The season six finale was a huge anticlimax for a lot of viewers, as it finally revealed that “H” – the criminal mastermind who’d been enshrouded in mystery for literally years – was a pretty forgettable minor character called Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells. Even Dunbar later said that Buckells was simply a “patsy”, taking the hit for the real “H”. “We just got the guy we could actually pin a charge on,” he said. “He’s a distraction.” So, could Mercurio be using this seventh season to correct the wrongs of the last, and give fans the big head honcho they’ve been waiting for? And who could it be, someone in the upper echelons of the police, or even government? EH