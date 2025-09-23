Dani Dyer forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing with broken ankle
Dani Dyer-Bowen said she is ‘heartbroken’ at having to leave the programme
Dani Dyer-Bowen has had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.
The 29-year-old Love Island winner, who was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she was “heartbroken” to be unable to compete.
The hit BBC One reality series has started its 23rd series, with the launch show broadcast on Saturday.
In a statement, she said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.
“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.
“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.
“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement.
“I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”
After the news was announced on the show’s Instagram account, head judge Shirley Ballas replied: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel.”
Professional dancer Amy Dowden said: “Sending you so much love and a speedy recovery.”
Dowden added that she was “absolutely gutted” for Dyer-Bowen and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.
The TV star’s father, the actor Danny Dyer, posted a broken heart emoji.
Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.
“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.
“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”
This season’s 15 dance pairings were announced during the launch show last Saturday. Dyer-Bowen and Kuzmin were the first pair to be announced.
At the time, Dyer-Bowen said she was “honestly so happy” after it was revealed she would be dancing with Kuzmin.
Kuzmin said Dyer was “so shy” and added: “I cannot wait to discover the tiger”.
The launch show opened with a skit featuring a video message from last year’s winner, comedian Chris McCausland, who was seen refusing to give the glitterball trophy back to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
With help from judge Craig Revel Horwood, the hosts finally got their hands on the trophy, before dropping it on the floor.
The opening part of the show also saw the professional dancers and judges team up for an elaborate dance number, before the celebrity contestants appeared on a silver staircase positioned on the ballroom floor.
Saturday’s show also saw former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope paired with Katya Jones, who are set to perform the jive when the series gets properly under way after this weekend’s launch episode.
Also announced was ITV entertainment presenter Ross King and Jowita Przystal, who will dance a cha cha cha to California Gurls by Katy Perry.
Other early pairings announced on the show include former rugby union player Chris Robshaw, who is paired with Nadiya Bychkova, and drag artist La Voix, who will dance alongside Aljaz Skorjanec.
