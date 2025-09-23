Dani Dyer forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing with broken ankle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dani Dyer-Bowen has had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

The 29-year-old Love Island winner, who was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she was “heartbroken” to be unable to compete.

The hit BBC One reality series has started its 23rd series, with the launch show broadcast on Saturday.

In a statement, she said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

open image in gallery Dyer-Brown and Kuzmin took part in just one episode from this series, which was launch ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement.

“I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

After the news was announced on the show’s Instagram account, head judge Shirley Ballas replied: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel.”

Professional dancer Amy Dowden said: “Sending you so much love and a speedy recovery.”

Dowden added that she was “absolutely gutted” for Dyer-Bowen and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The TV star’s father, the actor Danny Dyer, posted a broken heart emoji.

open image in gallery Dani Dyer is pictured in a split image with Nikita Kuzmin ( BBC )

Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.

“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.

“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”

This season’s 15 dance pairings were announced during the launch show last Saturday. Dyer-Bowen and Kuzmin were the first pair to be announced.

At the time, Dyer-Bowen said she was “honestly so happy” after it was revealed she would be dancing with Kuzmin.

Kuzmin said Dyer was “so shy” and added: “I cannot wait to discover the tiger”.

The launch show opened with a skit featuring a video message from last year’s winner, comedian Chris McCausland, who was seen refusing to give the glitterball trophy back to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

open image in gallery This year’s line-up for Strictly Come Dancing ( BBC )

With help from judge Craig Revel Horwood, the hosts finally got their hands on the trophy, before dropping it on the floor.

The opening part of the show also saw the professional dancers and judges team up for an elaborate dance number, before the celebrity contestants appeared on a silver staircase positioned on the ballroom floor.

Saturday’s show also saw former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope paired with Katya Jones, who are set to perform the jive when the series gets properly under way after this weekend’s launch episode.

Also announced was ITV entertainment presenter Ross King and Jowita Przystal, who will dance a cha cha cha to California Gurls by Katy Perry.

Other early pairings announced on the show include former rugby union player Chris Robshaw, who is paired with Nadiya Bychkova, and drag artist La Voix, who will dance alongside Aljaz Skorjanec.