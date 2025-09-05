Gogglebox shake-up sees five new families and friends added for new series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channel 4’s popular reality series, Gogglebox, is set to introduce five new families and friends to its line-up for the upcoming season.

The show, which captures households from across the country as they offer their candid commentary on the week's television, will welcome these fresh faces from various regions. Viewers can tune in for the 26th season, which premieres on Friday, September 5, to see the new additions.

Audiences can expect to see friends Jake (27) and Calum (31) from Glasgow, the Gordon family – made up of Andre (49), Sarah (47) and their daughter Chee (25) – from Surrey, and married couple Andrew (62) and Alfie (32) from The Cotswolds.

Mother and daughter-in-law Sara (87) and Lara (58) from Yorkshire will also be in the new series along with sisters Rosie (68) and Susie (70) from Edinburgh.

Mike Cotton, creative director at Studio Lambert said: “It’s a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family.

“Along with our much loved returning cast, we can’t wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this week’s most talked about TV.”

open image in gallery Gogglebox - New couple Andrew and Alfie from the Cotswolds ( Channel 4 )

The newcomers will be joining the regular Goggleboxers, which include Jenny and Lee, The Siddiquis, The Malones and Giles and Mary.

Ellie and Izzi will also return to the program along with David and Shirley, the Plummers, Amira and Amani and the Worthingtons.

Pete and Sophie, Abbie and Georgia and Sue and Steve will also feature in the new series as well as Simon and Jane, Ronnie and Annie, Danielle and Daniella, Teresa and Anita and Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry.

The announcement comes after another duo announced they were leaving the show.

Scots Roisin and Joe, who joined the programme in February, 2022, shared the news.

Roisin said: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch out legs and have not asked us back for season 26.

“Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family.

“We couldn't be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights!

“It's been an honor to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don't actually need subtitles.”

The series is produced by Studio Lambert, the production team behind The Inheritance and The Traitors.

The new series of Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 on Friday September 5 at 9pm.