Two banished, one murdered in action-packed Celebrity Traitors episode

An action-packed episode of The Celebrity Traitors saw two banishments and a murder take place.

YouTube star Niko Omilana and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, were both voted out at the roundtable.

It followed suspicions that they could be traitors.

open image in gallery YouTube star Niko Omilana was actually a faithful ( Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire )

But both stars revealed they had been faithfuls following their banishments, with Omilana, 27, telling his fellow players: “(I) can’t believe I’m out so quickly.”

Plotting in their turret, the traitors – presenter Jonathan Ross, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns – decided on their next murder and settled on killing retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.

open image in gallery Tameka Empson was also banished ( Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire )

The celebrities realised he had been murdered after the athlete failed to make it to breakfast.

Speaking about reactions to his death, Carr, 49, said: “It was just the kind of impact I wanted, people couldn’t believe it, ‘Where’s Tom? Why Tom?’ Well he’s been murdered. Deal with it.”

open image in gallery Tom Daley was murdered by the traitors ( Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire )

It comes after Carr murdered Never Tear Us Apart singer Paloma Faith in plain sight by touching her face after rubbing his hands on a poisoned lily.

In the spin-off series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the competitors – named the faithfuls – are tasked with detecting and banishing the murderous traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the charity prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor or traitors is among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor takes the full cash prize.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

The celebrity series attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8.

The programme airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One.