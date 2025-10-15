First banishment takes place on Celebrity Traitors after heated roundtable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Celebrity Traitors has seen its first banishment of the series.

It came after a heated roundtable following the murder of pop singer Paloma Faith.

YouTube star Niko Omilana, known for his online prank videos, was thought to be a traitor by celebrities including actor Sir Stephen Fry and retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.

The latter said Omilana would make a “great traitor”.

After his banishment, the 27-year-old said: “Can’t believe I’m out so quickly but it’s been an honour getting to know every single one of you… I can now reveal that this whole time I’ve been honest and I’m a faithful.”

YouTube star Niko Omilana was actually a faithful ( Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire )

In the previous episode, comedian and traitor Alan Carr murdered Never Tear Us Apart singer Faith, 44, in plain sight by touching her face after rubbing his hands on a poisoned lily.

In the spin-off series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the competitors – named the faithfuls – are tasked with detecting and banishing the murderous traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the charity prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor is among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor takes the full cash prize.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

The celebrity series attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8.

The programme airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One.