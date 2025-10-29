Comedian ‘shocked’ after first Celebrity Traitors face-to-face murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Lucy Beaumont says she felt “shocked” and “betrayed” after becoming the first person to be ‘murdered’ face-to-face on the Celebrity Traitors.

The traitors’ shortlist of potential victims had been teased last week when Beaumont, actor Nick Mohammed and broadcaster Kate Garraway were invited to meet host Claudia Winkleman at a giant chessboard in the dead of night.

She was selected by the traitors, comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns, who usually get to kill in secret.

Seeing the green-cloaked killers for the first time, Beaumont said: “Oh, I hope you feel terrible about yourselves.”

Beaumont was ‘murdered’ Traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns ( BBC )

She was then handed a note telling her she had been murdered, while Garraway and Mohammed were greeted by Winkleman who let them know they were safe.

Beaumont said later: “I’ve totally let my emotions cloud things and not wanting to believe that because I’ve built up a friendship with somebody that they’re not capable of doing it.

“There was an element of like real shock and feeling quite betrayed, and also like a relief.

Carr, 49, said: “Murdering face to face was so harsh, and so raw.

“I feel like the Grim Reaper.”

Some 19 players have been whittled down to eight so far through murders and banishments, with none of the three traitors yet being caught out by their fellow contestants.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.