From Martha Graham to Leonard Cohen, Yorke Dance Project’s packed new bill has plenty to get your teeth into. The company specialises in rich revivals from modern dance pioneers, plus new works that show off the wit and poise of these dancers. Troubadour, Christopher Bruce’s first new work in more than a decade, adds a happy dash of showbiz, using Cohen to celebrate the highs and lows of life on the road.

In his long career as a choreographer, and as former director of the Rambert Dance Company, Bruce has often turned to pop music for atmosphere and story. Using a recording of Cohen in concert in 2008, he choreographs the singer’s patter as much as his music. As Cohen jokes about his age, there’s a sense that he’s lived in these songs.

Dressed in a suit and trilby, dancer Liam Francis does a soft-shoe shuffle to Cohen’s self-deprecating chat. He’s turning on the charm, smooth as silk, a mix of spontaneity and habit. As the songs unfold, Bruce picks out moments of need and nostalgia, life going on. Francis is joined by three more men and four women. Messy relationships unfold in a nightclub atmosphere, with slinky touches of tango as the dancers swoop into each other’s arms.

Francis is also the choreographer of CAST[x], a tight, tense quartet. Jethro Cooke’s score samples voices: “Don’t look at me like that”, “What would you have done?”. Casually dressed, the dancers twitch and wind around each other, always braced for the next accusation. Pointed fingers look like admonishment, or defensiveness.

Martha Graham’s Deep Song, from 1937, is a stark solo created in response to the Spanish Civil War. It’s dance that starts from the gut: you can see Amy Thake’s deep breath pulling into her torso before spiralling out through her limbs.

open image in gallery Eileih Muir and Carina Howard in 'CAST[x]' ( Jimmy Parratt )

Graham’s big-name status helps her works survive, but modern dance is a fragile art form. Yorke Dance Project is a rare outlet for neglected 20th-century pieces. Bella Lewitzky’s 1970 Kinaesonata is a bright, vigorous piece for eight dancers, full of bounding jumps and lovely bold shapes. This performance brings out the clarity as well as the energy, dancers tipping into sharp new directions.

In Robert Cohan’s Lacrymosa, Eileih Muir and Jonathan Goddard reach for connection, both tender and tentative. Throughout the programme, performances have emotional grounding to match their technical finish.