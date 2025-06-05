Tom Felton to reprise role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter on Broadway 14 years after final film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Tom Felton will join the Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a limited engagement later this year.

He will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy, whom he starred as across all eight Harry Potter films.

Felton will join the cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City beginning November 11, becoming the first cast member from the famed film franchise to reprise their role in the stage production. The role also marks Felton’s Broadway debut.

He’ll remain with the show through March 22, 2026.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton said in a statement.

open image in gallery Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy ( Warner Bros/Manuel Harlan )

“Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the end of the original series, following Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco as they send their own children off to Hogwarts. The play is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany.

The show first opened on London’s West End in 2016, followed by the Broadway production in 2018. Several other productions have since been mounted in cities around the world, including Hamburg, Melbourne, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

open image in gallery Tom Felton will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' ( Emilio Madrid )

In a joint statement, Friedman and Callender said: “As fans of the wizarding world ourselves, we feel incredibly fortunate to welcome Tom into our Cursed Child family on Broadway and to offer Harry Potter fans around the globe the once-in-a-lifetime excitement of seeing him reprise this iconic role, this time on-stage in New York City.

“This moment is powerful on many levels—Tom will be making his Broadway debut and is marking a full-circle moment for not just himself, but for Draco too,” they continued. “He gets to inhabit Draco once more, but this time as an adult facing the relatable challenges of parenthood and the complicated meaning of legacy.”

Since the end of the Harry Potter film franchise, Felton has appeared on stage and screen. He made his West End debut in 2022 as Sam in 2:22 A Ghost Story. Two years later, he starred as Bob Edwards in Gareth Farr’s play A Child of Science at Bristol Old Vic.

His TV credits include roles inThe Flash, Murder in the First, the mini-series Full Circle and Ridley Scott’s Labyrinth. Felton has also appeared in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Belle, the independent film In Secret opposite Jessica Lange, Elizabeth Olsen and Oscar Isaac, as well as the Netflix films A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting and The Forgotten Battle.