A musical inspired by the viral Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn — known in competition as Raygun — has been canceled after producers received a legal warning.

Raygun: The Musical creator Steph Broadbridge confirmed on social media that the show, which was set to debut at Kinselas in Darlinghurst, Sydney, on Saturday (December 7), had been axed after she received a notice from lawyers.

“They were worried I was damaging her brand, which I would never do,” the comedian, who was also set to star in the show, said in a video shared on Instagram.

She said the show would be “back soon with a whole new story arc” and that ticket holders would receive a $10 refund.

In a statement to The Guardian, Gunn’s legal and management team said it was committed to protecting her intellectual property.

“While we have immense respect for the credible work and effort that has gone into the development of the show, we must take necessary steps to safeguard Rachael’s creative rights and the integrity of her work,” they said.

“This action is not intended to diminish the contributions of others, but rather to ensure her brand is properly represented and protected in all future endeavours.”

They added that the trademark application for “Raygun” was currently under examination and anticipated that it would soon be officially registered.

“The use of the ‘Raygun’ name by a comedian without approval has caused confusion among the public, potentially leading them to believe that ‘Raygun The Musical’ had Rachael’s endorsement or approval,” they said.

“This misuse of intellectual property is not only misleading but also jeopardises Rachael’s other commercial ventures, which rely on the integrity of her brand.”

Gunn, also known as “B-girl Raygun,” shot to internet notoriety almost overnight in August after she performed unusual moves at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including a kangaroo hop and a wriggle on the floor.

B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia went viral for her unusual moves at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games ( Getty Images )

The 37-year-old university lecturer failed to score a single point in the competition, losing all three of her round-robin battles by a combined score of 54-0.

In the five months since her Olympic debut, Gunn and her dance moves have made it to the NFL, been imitated by Rachel Dratch on The Tonight Show, been declared “the best thing that happened in the Olympics” by Adele, and become the inspiration for thousands of Halloween costumes.

There was a dark side to the fame too, however. Gunn announced her retirement from the sport last month due to the abuse she received about her performance. “I just didn’t have any control over how people saw me or who I was. I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now,” Gunn told local radio station 2DayFM.

“I think the level of scrutiny that’s going to be there, and people will be filming it, and it will go online.”

In her Instagram video, Broadbridge said the dancer’s lawyers were “very concerned that people would think that Rachael Gunn was affiliated with the musical.”

“I want to assure everyone that she will not be part of the show. She’s very welcome to come; I would love for her to see it.”